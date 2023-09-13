10 Cool Places To Have Brunch in Lagos

The life of an adult isn’t always rosy; you get so lost in your life and jobs that you sometimes forget to take care of yourself by skipping something as important as breakfast.

Your weekdays and sometimes weekends are filled with work and more work, so it is often easy to skip breakfast while focused on your tasks as you approach deadlines.

If you are looking for the best and most fun places to have brunch, alone or with friends, family, and a lover, we have saved you the stress of searching through the entire Instagram for restaurants that are within your preference.

Lagos restaurants are known for their fancy ambience and tasty meals, so we have scrutinised these restaurants and cafes, building a list of fantastic places to have brunch in Lagos.

Here’s your Guide to the Top 10 Brunch Spots in Lagos, Nigeria

1. Crust Cafe

Located in Lekki Phase 1, Crust Cafe is an exciting American-inspired restaurant serving hearty meals with an extensive menu that allows you to customise your plate to your heart’s content. The restaurant is family-friendly and adorned with lush plants that create a serene and uplifting atmosphere. Crust Cafe opens its doors from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily, making it a convenient choice for brunch, even if breakfast is outside your schedule.

2. Orchid House

If you’re a fan of Asian cuisine, Orchid House is your go-to Thai restaurant. With branches in Apapa, Ikeja, and Victoria Island, you’re always close to their tantalising Thai dishes, spiced and seasoned to perfection.

3. La Taverna

Nestled on Victoria Island, La Taverna is famous for its delectable Tacos. Open from 11:30 a.m. to 11 p.m., it’s the perfect place for a Mexican-themed brunch, especially if you have a sweet tooth.

4. See Lagos

Situated in the heart of Lekki, See Lagos is an ideal spot for brunch, breakfast, and dinner. It opens at 8 a.m. and keeps the lights on until 2 a.m. The restaurant’s dining area is surrounded by lush greenery, creating a tranquil atmosphere for your dining experience unless you prefer a more private setting.

5. La Chaumiere

If breakfast all day is your mantra, then La Chaumiere on Victoria Island is your haven. This restaurant satisfies your sweet tooth and serves some of the best breakfast meals in Lagos, available all day long.

6. The Orchid Bistro

With locations in Ikeja and Ikoyi, The Orchid Bistro offers delectable brunch options for those seeking scrumptious and exciting sweets. The restaurant’s lush garden adds to the overall charm.

7. Bourbon House Cafe

Bourbon House Cafe is where luxury meets a window to the world outside. With branches in Ikeja, Victoria Island, Abuja, and even Ghana, this successful brand offers brunch from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. on weekdays and 10:30 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Sundays, making scheduling a brunch date a breeze.

8. Pause Cafe

Pause Cafe at The Palms Shopping Mall in Lekki, Lagos, is a perfect pitstop for a quick bite before returning to work. This cafe boasts the best coffee, drinks, and tasty meals, inviting you to savour the moment before returning to your busy day.

9. Eric Kayser

If you’re in the mood for unique, well-crafted pastries and cakes, Eric Kayser in Ikoyi is your go-to spot. This restaurant specialises in Italian and French cuisine, presenting rows of mouth-watering pastries and smoothies tailored to your satisfaction.

10. Top Beans

With locations on the Island and Mainland, Top Beans is the place for coffee lovers who prefer a cup of joe and a few delectable pastries before heading to work. This peaceful restaurant offers a relaxed ambience with an outside view.

Now that you have this guide, there’s no excuse to miss out on a delicious brunch in Lagos. Explore these fantastic places and treat yourself to a delightful experience that will satisfy your taste buds and rejuvenate your spirit. Lagos has got you covered, whether it’s a lazy weekend or a midweek pick-me-up.