Buhari Approves Allocation of Houses to 1994 AFCON Super Eagles Squad After Years of Delay

President Muhammadu Buhari has given his approval for the allocation of houses to the 22 members of the Super Eagles football team at the National Housing Estates in their preferred states. This decision comes after years of unfulfilled promises made by the previous military government of Sani Abacha, who had pledged houses for the team following their victory in the Tunisia 1994 Africa Cup of Nations.

The announcement was made on Tuesday by President Buhari’s representative, Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadiya Umar Farouq, during the commissioning of the National Housing Estates in Zamfara State. According to Farouq, the players will receive the keys and titled documents for their allocated houses.

In her statement, Farouq emphasized that the National Housing Estates not only symbolize the government’s commitment to change and improving the living conditions of Nigerians but also serve as a means of honoring the Super Eagles as national heroes. She expressed pride and privilege in fulfilling the long-overdue promise made to the team, acknowledging the delayed nature of the allocation.

“On behalf of the Federal Government of Nigeria, I feel proud and privileged to redeem the promise made to these patriotic Nigerians even if belatedly. I have approved the allocation to redeem outstanding allocations to 22 members of the Super Eagles at National Housing Estates located in their state of choice, and their keys and titled documents will be handed over during the commissioning of their state housing program,” said Farouq.

Also present at the commissioning was Mr. Bashir Usman, the Director of Construction and Public Building in the Federal Ministry of Works and Housing. He provided details about the housing project in Zamfara State, which consists of 80 housing units, including four one-bedroom units, 48 two-bedroom units, and 28 three-bedroom bungalows.

Governor Bello Matawalle of Zamfara State, represented by the Speaker of the State House of Assembly, expressed his appreciation for the efforts of the Federal Ministry of Works and Housing in providing these interventions, with Zamfara State being among the beneficiaries.

In addition to the housing project, the Minister also commissioned other Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) projects, such as a Primary Healthcare Project in Ungwan Dallatu, Gusau, and blocks of hostels, computer, and science laboratories constructed by the Federal Government at the Federal Government Girls College (FGGC) in Gusau, Zamfara State.

