Blasphemy against Prophet Muhammad Will Have Severe Consequences – Sokoto Governor

Sokoto State Governor, Ahmed Aliyu, has issued a statement calling for calm and adherence to the law among the people of the state. The governor’s plea comes in response to an attack on an individual, Usman Buda Mai Hanji, who allegedly made blasphemous comments about the personality of Prophet Muhammad at the Sokoto main abattoir on Sunday.

Governor Aliyu, through his spokesperson, Malam Abubakar Bawa, emphasized the importance of preserving the dignity of Prophet Muhammad, particularly in Sokoto, where the majority of the community is Muslim. He highlighted the deep respect and reverence the people of Sokoto have for the Prophet and urged residents to uphold and safeguard His honor and reputation.

Furthermore, Governor Aliyu urged the people of Sokoto to refrain from taking the law into their own hands and instead encouraged them to report any alleged crime or blasphemy to the appropriate authorities for necessary action. He emphasized that Islam does not condone vigilante justice and called on all followers of the religion to exhibit good conduct and adhere to the teachings of Islam.

In a stern warning, Governor Aliyu assured the public that his administration would not take the issue of blasphemy lightly and would take decisive action against anyone found guilty of degrading the personality of Prophet Muhammad, in accordance with the provisions of Islamic law.

The governor also reassured the residents of Sokoto State that his administration is fully committed to ensuring the safety and security of all law-abiding citizens and their property.