President Tinubu Renames Federal Airports to Honor Buhari, Awolowo, Dan Fodio, Others

In a significant move, the Bola Tinubu-led Federal Government has decided to rename several federal airports after prominent individuals in Nigeria. The decision, outlined in a memo by the Federal Ministry of Aviation on June 1, 2023, and signed by Mrs. Joke Olatunji on behalf of the Director of Airport Operations, aims to bring about reforms in the aviation sector.

According to a statement, President Bola Tinubu on Monday took the initiative to rename the airports as a part of the ongoing reforms in the aviation industry. The renaming of the airports is seen as a tribute to the contributions and legacies of notable Nigerians.

The Maiduguri Airport, for instance, has been renamed after the immediate past President Muhammadu Buhari, honoring his service to the nation. Likewise, the Port Harcourt Airport now bears the name of the late nationalist Obafemi Awolowo, recognizing his significant role in shaping Nigeria’s history.

In addition, the Nasarawa Airport has been immortalized with the name of Usman Dan Fodio, the renowned founder of the Sokoto Caliphate. This gesture acknowledges his profound influence on the region and the country as a whole.

Further changes include the renaming of the Benin Airport, now known as the Oba Akenzua II Airport, in honor of the late revered monarch of Benin. The Ebonyi Airport has been renamed after the late Senate President Chuba Okadigbo, paying tribute to his political legacy. Lastly, the Ibadan Airport now carries the name of the late Premier of the old Western Region, Ladoke Akintola, celebrating his contributions to the region’s development.

These renaming decisions reflect the government’s commitment to honoring individuals who have played significant roles in Nigeria’s history and development. By attaching the names of these distinguished figures to the federal airports, the government aims to preserve their legacies and inspire future generations.

See the full list below:

1. Akure Airport – Olumuyiwa Bernard Aliu

2. Benin Airport – Oba Akenzua II

3. Dutse Airport – Muhammad Nuhu Sanusi

4. Ebonyi Airport – Chuba Wilberforce Okadigbo

5. Gombe Airport – Brigadier Zakari Maimalari

6. Ibadan Airport – Samuel Ladoke Akintola

7. Ilorin Airport – Gen. Tunde Idiagbon

8. Kaduna Airport – Hassan Usman Katsina

9. Maiduguri Airport – Gen. Mumammadu Buhari

10. Makurdi Airport – Joseph Sarwuan Tarka

11. Minna Airpor – Mallam Abubakar Imam

12. Nassarawa Airport – Sheikh Usman Dan Fodio

13. Osubi Airport – Alfred Diete Spiff

14. Port Harcourt Airport – Obafemi Jeremiah Awolowo

15. Yola Airport – Lamido Aliyu Mustapha