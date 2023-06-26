Peter Obi Condemns Alarming Drug Abuse Statistics in Nigeria, Urges Government Intervention

Peter Obi, the Labour Party (LP) member, has expressed deep concern over a recent report by the United Nations Office on Drug and Crime, revealing that 14.4% of Nigerian citizens between the ages of 15 and 64 are involved in drug abuse. This figure is significantly higher than the global average of 5.6%.

Obi, a former governor of Anambra State, attributed this alarming trend to leadership failures, widespread poverty, frustration, peer pressure among youths, and high unemployment rates. He emphasized that these factors contribute to the prevalence of drugs and substance abuse among young individuals in Nigeria.

In a statement released on the occasion of the World International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking, Obi highlighted the devastating health consequences associated with drug abuse, including a surge in mental health cases and instances of suicidal behavior among the youth.

While commending the efforts of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) in combatting drug abuse, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party emphasized the need for the government to take further action to rescue young individuals from falling deeper into the trap of drug addiction.

Obi called for increased government intervention and support to address this pressing issue. He stressed the importance of implementing comprehensive strategies that focus on prevention, rehabilitation, and creating opportunities for youth empowerment.

Read the full statement below.

“On this International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking, we are reminded of the lingering menace of drug abuse among our youths and the need to take consistent actions to defeat it.

“A report by the United Nations Office on Drug and Crime in Nigeria indicates that 14.4% of Nigerians aged between 15 and 64 years abuse drugs. This is significantly higher than the global average of 5.6%.

“The leadership failure in the country, high rate of poverty and frustration, peer-group pressure among the youths, high rate of unemployment etc, are some of the main factors fuelling drugs and substance abuse among the youths.

“The attendant health conditions that result from drug abuse are unimaginable. They include an epidemic of mental health cases and incidents of suicidal behaviour among youth. While we appreciate the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) for their tireless efforts in combating the drug abuse menace in the country, more needs to be done by the government in rescuing the youths – our productive workforce from a further slide into drug addiction.

“By not stigmatising our people who have fallen into drug addiction, and putting measures in place to prevent more people from getting caught in the deadly web, we will gradually stamp out this societal ill.

“I have always maintained that the New Nigeria will be anchored on our youth population and productivity. We must ensure that our youths are free from all forms of drug abuse and trafficking in illicit substances,” Obi said.

