Another Nigerian stripped of fundamental human rights and killed for ‘blasphemy’ in Lugbe, Abuja

While we mourn the death of Deborah Samuel, who was killed for supposed blasphemy. She, as a Nigerian citizen, was accused of blasphemy, stoned and burnt to death, notwithstanding the Nigerian Constitution’s stance on murder.

We mourn, but many are already forgetting her death, and the conversation is long gone. But, another has happened and we will agree that the government’s disposition on issues like that is more lackadaisical than the word itself.

What is the crux of this issue – Religion.

Religion – the tool used to oppress and subdue the uneducated and the intentionally ignorant – not forgetting the extremists.

This may have been happening and under-reported because it definitely did not start this year. Thanks to social media, the news reports are right before our eyes and they are saddening.

One person has been killed at the Lugbe Timber Shed, along Airport Road in Abuja following an argument over alleged blasphemy. pic.twitter.com/jq6MCvuPcm — AIT (@AIT_Online) June 4, 2022

One person is enough for the government to get the culprits arrested and show an example. Then, years-long sensitisation should follow, so these people understand that the Constitution includes “Freedom of Religion”.

The constitution bars the federal and state governments from adopting a state religion, prohibits religious discrimination, and provides for individuals’ freedom to choose, practice, propagate, or change their religion.

The story

Islamic extremists in Timber Shed neighbourhood, Lugbe Federal Housing, Abuja, Saturday, have killed a security operative after he reportedly vowed not to release a suspect even if God asked him to do so.

Eyewitnesses said the incident happened after a suspect riding on a bike was arrested by the local vigilante operatives. Friends of the suspect then came to demand his release, during which one of the operatives said he won’t listen even if God asked him to. The statement was considered blasphemous by the mob and said to be of people of Islamic faith only.

According to Peoples Gazette, the deceased’s colleagues were amongst those who lynched him.

…even security operatives are not free from the demons.