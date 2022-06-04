Singer, Michael Aboh of the Zule Zoo group is dead

Tertsea Michael Aboh, known for the hit song, Kerewa alongside Hassan Ibrahim, is a Nigerian artist that rose to prominence in the early 2000s. The duo are also recognised for their dance music.

The Zule Zoo group are a multi-talented music group that developed a form of music that showcases Nigerian culture through imaginative lyrical composition and usage of African percussion instruments. The Takuraku beat is the name of their musical genre.

Michael Aboh was announced dead on the official Zule Zoo group by most likely Ibrahim:

“It is so sad and quick to say after our long run together in this life to live a better life coming shortly for you…

My brother collapsed while taking his bath this morning and now My Michael is no more. Tears have behold my eyes and my hands are shaking as I can’t hide the fact that you’ve passed on on this day😭😭😭 I really cannot question God for I have lost the other part of myself, a brother and a friend😢😢😢

“Oh Death Why.”

Meanwhile, they had just announced a return with something big in February:

“There is no time like the old time when You are I were young in the universal brotherhood, once a brother always a brother, no matter the distance, difference or circumstances that occur we will always be together come what may and make history forever.🔊

“Because brothers don’t let each other wander in the dark alone😍💓💓💓

“It is True that When you hear #ZULEZOO you think of Ibro & Michael and we are back again on our feet to be better than we were🎙️🎙️

“Expect something new and sweet from us my people.”

Zule Zoo

The Zule Zoo group are known for popularising a genre of music known as the Takuraku beat. As one of the top musical groups in Nigeria then, with a unique, energetic, African cultural dance, the Zule Zoo brothers were on the way to writing their names in gold before they went their separate ways in 2005.

Some top songs of Zule Zoo are Necessary, Jam Jam, Angelina Inst, Song For Mama, Bad Belle.

Others are Chin Kpan, Kerewa, Odugboma, Agenele.