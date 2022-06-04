APC says no aspirant has been disqualified

The All Progressives Congress (APC) Saturday, denied disqualifying 10 presidential aspirants, according to a report by Punch newspaper.
The APC National Chairman, Abdullahi Adamu made this known when he addressed newsmen at the party secretariat in Abuja.
The screening report of the John Odigie-Oyegun-led committee had announced that ten out of the 23 aspirants had been disqualified, and they were disqualified because they were not ‘youthful’.
Odigie-Oyegun submitted the report Friday and Adamu said it will be considered by the National Working Committee.
But, Adamu has disclosed that the 13 aspirants being touted as the successful candidates were only recommended as first-class materials.
“I want to say very clearly that no aspirant has been disqualified. It’s like sitting in an exam. Even if you pass there is grading from first-class to ordinary pass.
“So, no aspirant was disqualified. Incidentally, the president has invited all of them to a dinner today,” he said
