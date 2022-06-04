APC says no aspirant has been disqualified

The All Progressives Congress (APC) Saturday, denied disqualifying 10 presidential aspirants, according to a report by Punch newspaper.

The APC National Chairman, Abdullahi Adamu made this known when he addressed newsmen at the party secretariat in Abuja.

The screening report of the John Odigie-Oyegun-led committee had announced that ten out of the 23 aspirants had been disqualified, and they were disqualified because they were not ‘youthful’.

Odigie-Oyegun submitted the report Friday and Adamu said it will be considered by the National Working Committee.

John Odigie-Oyegun submit the APC screening committee's report to Abdullahi Adamu
John Odigie-Oyegun submit the APC committee’s report to Abdullahi Adamu

But, Adamu has disclosed that the 13 aspirants being touted as the successful candidates were only recommended as first-class materials.

“I want to say very clearly that no aspirant has been disqualified. It’s like sitting in an exam. Even if you pass there is grading from first-class to ordinary pass.

“So, no aspirant was disqualified. Incidentally, the president has invited all of them to a dinner today,” he said

