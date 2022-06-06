Lawmaker says #OwoMassacre casualties about 100; Buhari insists consensus candidacy is APC’s best option | 5 Things That Should Matter Today

“We should be looking at a casualty figure of between 70 and 100″ – Lawmaker says of Owo massacre

Buhari insists that consensus candidacy is APC’s best option

11 arrested in huge drug seizure at Abuja, Lagos airports

Peseiro invites 27 players for 2023 AFCON qualifiers

Police demote officer dancing/praising secret cult group in Tiktok Video

Across Nigeria’s 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory, these are the five top Nigerian news stories you shouldn’t miss:

“We should be looking at a casualty figure of between 70 and 100″ – Lawmaker says of Owo massacre

The Majority Leader of the Ondo House of Assembly, Oluwole Ogunmolasuyi, has said that Sunday’s attack at St Francis Catholic Church, Owo, affected about 100 persons.

“We should be looking at a casualty figure of between 70 and 100. I saw more than 20 people dead, especially children.

“It’s a very sad incident. Of course, it had already happened before I got there. I saw thousands of angry youths. It was barbaric, never experienced in the history of Ondo,” he said.

A statement by the Ondo Police Command, on Sunday, signed by the Police Public Relations Officer, Funmilayo Odunlami, said the attack was initiated by the gunmen at about 11:30 a.m., while the church service was ongoing.

“Preliminary investigation revealed that the assailants approached the church during the service, and started shooting from outside the church while others numbering about four shot directly into the church.

“Meanwhile, the CP has equally ordered Forensic Investigation into the attack to ascertain the actual or remote cause(s) of the attack and for immediate arrest of the assailants as all hands are on deck to forestall any similar attack in any part of the state,” the statement said.

Buhari insists that consensus candidacy is APC’s best option

APC presidential aspirants

President Muhammadu Buhari last night reiterated the need for a consensus presidential candidate for the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Speaking during a meeting of the APC’s National Advisory Council (NAC) at the Villa, he said: ”My charge and appeal to all of you, therefore, is to reach out to your various spheres of influence to actively promote the spirit of consultation and consensus building so that a formidable candidate for the 2023 Presidential elections would emerge from the convention. Our citizens do not expect less from us.”

The President first hinted at the consensus idea during a meeting with APC governors.

Admitting that the party leaders have diverse interests, spheres of influence and expectations, he said: “You similarly possess the collective ability to ensure our victory at the 2023 polls by strengthening the stability and unity of the party.

Buhari promised to lead the transition processes and ongoing consultations, “till we successfully choose our candidate for the 2023 presidential elections and record our third straight victory, thereafter, by God’s grace. We are on the way towards winning our third straight victory since 2015.”

11 arrested in huge drug seizure at Abuja, Lagos airports

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has stopped attempts by drug cartels to break through security at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport (NAIA), Abuja, and the Murtala Mohammed International Airport (MMIA), Lagos and seized large consignments of drugs.

The spokesman of the NDLEA, Femi Babafemi said 11 members of drug syndicates were arrested in connection with the seizures.

The statement reads, “First on the list of those arrested in connection to seizures at the two airports is Ofor Chima Chileobi who had on Friday 20th May attempted to export to Dubai, UAE, 200 blocks of cannabis sativa weighing 30.20kg concealed in 40 sacks of bitter leaf through the SAHCO export shed, a cargo wing of the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Ikeja, Lagos.

“On the same day, 10 cartons of khat with a gross weight of 354.600kg were also seized at the NAHCO import shed of the airport. The following day, Saturday 21st May, a freight agent, Roland Orinami was arrested by NDLEA operatives attached to the local wing of the Lagos airport with1.90kg Loud, a variant of cannabis, factory packed in some bottles while trying to send same via a flight to Abuja.

“A follow-up operation in Abuja led to the arrest of a taxi driver, Nsikak Evans sent to collect the consignment. His confession also led to the arrest of the actual owner, Adesanya Olakunle Isaac at his house in Life Camp area of Abuja.

“On Tuesday 24th May, another freight agent, Moshood Azeez Olaide was arrested at NAHCO export shed of the MMIA when he presented a cargo containing psychotropic substances heading to Dubai. The illegal consignment was packed into other items such as canned drinks, liquid bitters and other non-controlled drugs. The seized drugs include Tramadol 225mg, Rohypnol and MDMA. A follow-up operation led to the arrest of another suspect linked to the crime, Olagboye Selim on Friday 27th May.

“Also on the same day, operatives of the Nigerian Customs Service at NAHCO import shed transferred 15 cartons of khat leaf with a gross weight of 256.70kg, which came into the country on Royal Air Moroc to NDLEA command at the airport.”

Peseiro invites 26 players for 2023 AFCON qualifiers

Super Eagles’ new Head Coach, José Santos Peseiro, invited 26 players ahead of the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifying matches for Cote d’Ivoire 2023.

The list of players invited for the two AFCON qualifiers games are Goalkeepers: Francis Uzoho (AC Omonia, Cyprus); Adewale Adeyinka (Akwa United); Adebayo Adeleye (Hapoel Jerusalem, Israel).

Defenders: Olaoluwa Aina (Torino FC, Italy); William Ekong (Watford FC, England); Abdullahi Shehu (AC Omonia, Cyprus); Zaidu Sanusi (FC Porto, Portugal); Chidozie Awaziem (Alanyaspor FC, Turkey); Oluwasemilogo Ajayi (West Bromwich Albion, England); Calvin Bassey (Glasgow Rangers, Scotland); Sani Faisal (Katsina United); Leon Balogun (Glasgow Rangers, Scotland); Kenneth Omeruo (CD Leganes, Spain).

Midfielders: Joseph Ayodele-Aribo (Glasgow Rangers, Scotland); Alex Iwobi (Everton FC, England); Oghenekaro Etebo (Watford FC, England); Innocent Bonke (FC Lorient, France); Frank Onyeka (Brentford FC, England).

Forwards: Ahmed Musa (Fatih Karagumruk, Turkey); Samuel Chukwueze (Villarreal CF, Spain); Moses Simon (FC Nantes, France); Victor Osimhen (SSC Napoli, Italy); Cyriel Dessers (Feyenoord FC, The Netherlands); Ademola Lookman (Leicester City, England); Sadiq Umar (UD Almeria, Spain); Terem Moffi (FC Lorient, France).

Nigeria will kick-start its campaign for next year’s AFCON qualification when it hosts Sierra Leone at the MKO Abiola National Stadium, Abuja. And, the Super Eagles already started training at Stadium, in preparation for that match.

Police demote officer dancing/praising secret cult group in Tiktok Video

The Police Force headquarters in Abuja has approved the demotion from Corporal to Constable of Isaac Mathew, a policeman attached to Ebonyi Police Command, as punishment for dancing and praising a secret cult deity/confraternity while in Police uniform and holding an AK 47 rifle.

Making the demotion known in a statement Sunday, Force Public Relations Officer, CSP Muyiwa Adejobi said, “This decision follows the outcome of the Orderly Room Trial of the concerned officer and a review of the recommended punishment for the offences of Discreditable Conduct, Promoting Secret Cults and violation of the Social Media Policy of the Nigeria Police Force.

“The Force is currently looking into many other disciplinary cases of unprofessionalism and misconduct by officers in encounters with members of the public.”