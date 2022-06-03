APC disqualifies 10 presidential aspirants

APC

The All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential screening committee has disqualified 10 aspirants from its primaries scheduled for next week.

Chairman of the Committee, John Oyegun, revealed this on Friday.

According to Oyegun, only 13 out of the 23 aspirants screened were cleared by the committee, but Oyegun declined to disclose the names.

Oyegun added that contrary to rumours making the rounds, it didn’t screen former president Goodluck Jonathan.

The committee held the screening exercise between Monday and Tuesday this week.

Cleared aspirants are expected to contest the presidential primary at a scheduled special convention in Abuja between June 6 and 8.

Those screened were a former Lagos governor, Bola Tinubu; a cleric, Tunde Bakare; Governor Abubakar Badaru of Jigawa; former governor of Ogun, Ibikunle Amosun; former governor of Zamfara, Sani Yerima and Rotimi Amaechi, former minister of Transportation.

Others are former Minister of State for Education, Emeka Nwajiuba; Felix Nicholas, a pastor; the only female presidential aspirant, Uju Ken-Ohanenye; a senator, Ajayi Boroffice; former President of the Senate, Ken Nnamani and Governor David Umahi of Ebonyi.

The governor of Cross Rivers, Ben Ayade; Senate President Ahmad Lawan; Vice President Yemi Osinbajo; Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi; Tein Jack-Rich; former Minister of Science and Technology, Ogbonnaya Onu; former Minister of Information, Ikeobasi Mokelu; former Speaker of House of Representatives, Dimeji Bankole; Ekiti State governor, Kayode Fayemi; former Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Godswill Akpabio and former governor of Imo, Rochas Okorocha, were also screened.

