Abuja considers total ban of okada; Super Eagles lose to Ecuador in Peseiro’s second game | 5 Things That Should Matter Today

Across Nigeria’s 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory, these are the five top Nigerian news stories you shouldn’t miss:

Court grants Abba Kyari’s request to file more evidence counter FG’s extradition suit

Justice Inyang Ekwo of the Federal High Court, Abuja has permitted suspended Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Abba Kyari, to file more evidence against the suit, FHC/ABJ/CS/249/2022, filed by the Office of the Attorney General of the Federation (OAGF) on behalf of the Federal Government, seeking his extradition to the United States to face trial for criminal charges.

The court granted the request made through Kyari’s lead counsel, Nureni Jimoh (SAN), during consideration of a motion on notice.

The lawyer, while arguing the application, prayed the court to allow his client to tender additional documentary exhibits to establish his innocence.

Super Eagles lose to Ecuador in Peseiro’s second game

The Super Eagles concluded their tour of the United States of America with a loss to Ecuador at the Red Bull Arena in Harrison, New Jersey.

An early goal by Pervis Estupiñán was enough for the Ecuadorians to win against Nigeria.

In what was coach Peseiro’s first outing with the squad, Nigeria lost 2-1 to Mexico.

IGP decorates Magu, Onadeko, 32 Senior Police Officers

Former Acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ibrahim Magu has been decorated as an assistant Inspector-General of Police (AIG).

The Police Service Commission (PSC) confirmed the promotion in May.

The senior officers consist of nine Assistant Inspectors-General of Police, (AIGs) and 23 Commissioners of Police (CPs).

The development comes amid Magu’s expected retirement from the Nigeria Police Force (NPF), having clocked the mandatory retirement age of 60 on May 5.

FCT says ‘okada’ riders must get licence to operate

Okada

The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) says commercial motorcycle operators,‘ okada riders, now need to obtain a licence to operate within the city and its suburbs.

Director of the Directorate of Road Transport Service (DRTS), FCTA, Bello Abdullateef said that aside from traffic violations, the riders were also being used to deliver hard drugs across the city.

“The menace arising from many okada riders is not just about traffic violations but also perpetration of crime. Okada is also used to deliver hard drugs across the city,” he said.

“It requires a multi-sectoral approach to deal with the menace. We are introducing riders certification for those using okada for dispatch activities.

“Therefore, until you are verified by the directorate of road transport service, you may not be able to ride a bike across Abuja. We are remodelling the licensing and regulations as well.

“These would be carried out to dissuade the use of okada. A total ban has been suggested but it is still being considered.

“Some of the contiguous states are already banning. And if we don’t ban it, FCT will be a dumping ground in a few years.”

Suspended accountant-general, Ahmed Idris released from EFCC custody

Ahmed Idris, a suspended Accountant-General of the Federation, has been released by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

Idris was released on administrative bail on Wednesday night.

Idris was arrested in Kano on May 16 by the anti-graft agency over an alleged ₦80 billion fraud.

