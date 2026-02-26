Top 5 Stories Of The Day | Tinubu Tasks Disu to Fix Police as Security Crisis Deepens

Check Out These 6 Big Brother Naija 10/10 Contestants Who Should Be On Your Moodboard

Tinubu tasks Disu to fix police as security crisis deepens

EFFC arraigns railway chiefs to court over ₦2bn fraud scandal

ADC heads to ECOWAS court after alleged attack on Peter Obi

Ex-NNPC boss jailed in US over $2.1m oil bribe crime

Saudi Arabia to resume Abuja flights and boost Nigeria travel links

Across Nigeria’s 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory, these are the top five Nigerian news stories you shouldn’t miss.

Nigeria’s security leadership entered a new phase as President Bola Tinubu decorated Tunji Disu as acting Inspector General of Police at the State House, Abuja. He said the appointment comes at a critical time, with rising banditry, terrorism, and crime across the country.

Tinubu urged him to improve the Nigeria Police Force, stressing discipline, professionalism, and cooperation with agencies. He expressed confidence in Disu’s record, recalling his service during his tenure as Lagos State governor.

He also advised him to learn from his predecessor, Kayode Egbetokun, and rebuild trust. The president said leadership is vital to restoring safety and confidence nationwide.

EFFC arraigns railway chiefs to court over ₦2bn fraud scandal

Three senior officials of the Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) have been charged with fraud, corruption, and money laundering exceeding ₦2.04bn. The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission brought the case before the Lagos State High Court in Ikeja.

The defendants include Felix Njoku, former finance director, alongside Benjamin Iloanusi and Oche Ogbole-Inalegwu. They face separate charges involving abuse of office and unlawful enrichment linked to contract dealings.

Prosecutors said Njoku allegedly received over ₦240m through a Zenith Bank account connected to contractors. The payments were said to be linked to contracts awarded during his time in office. He denied all charges in court.

ADC heads to ECOWAS court after alleged attack on Peter Obi

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) says it will take the All Progressives Congress (APC) to the ECOWAS Court of Human Rights over the alleged attack on Peter Obi and other opposition figures in Benin, Edo State.

Yunusa Tanko said the incident happened after party leaders welcomed Olumide Akpata into the party. He said Obi and others were attacked at John Odigie-Oyegun’s residence shortly afterwards in Benin city now.

Spokesman Bolaji Abdullahi described the attack as political intimidation and warned of rising threats. He also accused Governor Monday Okpebholo of making statements that could worsen tensions and harm democracy across the country today.

Ex-NNPC boss jailed in US over $2.1m oil bribe crime

A United States court has sentenced Paulinus Okoronkwo to 87 months in prison for receiving a $2.1 million bribe from Addax Petroleum, a subsidiary of Sinopec. He previously worked as a senior manager at NNPC Limited.

Judge John Walter also ordered him to repay $923,824 to the Internal Revenue Service and forfeit over $1 million from a property sale. Prosecutors said the payment was disguised as consultancy fees to secure drilling advantages.

Convicted in 2025, he was found guilty of money laundering, tax evasion, and obstruction. He used part of the money to buy a California home and failed to declare the income to authorities.

Saudi Arabia to resume Abuja flights and boost Nigeria travel links

Saudi Arabia plans to resume flights between Jeddah and Abuja, strengthening links with Nigeria. Ambassador Yousef Albalawi said Saudia will restart the route by June or January 2027 to support pilgrims for Umrah and Hajj.

During a visit to Information Minister Mohammed Idris, he said the move will deepen cooperation in security and other areas. He also promised to work with media to correct misinformation and improve Saudi Arabia’s image.

Idris welcomed the plan and reaffirmed Nigeria’s commitment to ties. He said both countries signed agreements covering news exchange and broadcasting cooperation. He added meetings will strengthen partnerships and expand collaboration.