“I am not an emperor” – Ogun governor, Dapo Abiodun responds to Tinubu’s “Eleyi”

In a tweet Friday, June 3, Ogun Governor, Dapo Abiodun, said he’s not an emperor by any chance, in what appeared to be a response to an APC presidential aspirant, Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s outburst in Abeokuta, Ogun.

Speaking at the presidential lodge in Abeokuta Thursday, while addressing the APC delegates ahead of the party’s primaries, Tinubu told Abiodun how he made him Governor in 2019.

Tinubu was in the company of Lagos governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, his Kano counterpart, Umar Ganduje and former Borno Governor, Kashim Shettima.

Governor Abiodun had openly endorsed the candidature of vice president Yemi Osinbajo, who hails from Ikenne in Ikenne Local Government, Ogun, and Tinubu was apparently dissatisfied with this.

“It has been over 25 years now that I have been serving them. This one sitting behind me, Dapo, can he say he can be the Governor without me? We were together at the MKO Abiola Stadium, he was intimated, they didn’t want to give the party’s flag, I was the one that handed the flag to him. He knows that he cannot be the governor without the help of God and my support.

“If he wants to meet God at the right place, he must know that without God and me, he would not have become Governor,” he said.

Abiodun did not immediately respond to Tinubu’s outburst at the event as he only assured that the party delegates would do the “right thing” at the convention.

However, less than twenty-four hours after the drama, Abiodun on his social media platforms, declared that he was not an emperor by any chance.

“I am not an emperor by any chance and this is not my family inheritance.

“I am holding this position in trust for all the people of this state and I have vowed to be fair, just and equitable and this is the solemn agreement I made between the Almighty God and myself,” he said.

Meanwhile, there is unquiet in the All Progressives Congress (APC) over the consensus option presented by President Muhammadu Buhari before governors on the party’s platform ahead of the party’s presidential primary slated for next Monday.

There are reports that some of the governors are strongly opposed to the idea of the president picking his successor singlehandedly, insisting that one of them, preferably a northern governor, should succeed Buhari.

In another report, the governors were said to have deliberated on the idea of having a consensus candidate proposed by Buhari. And, in another meeting, suggestions were given on who should be put forward as the APC consensus candidate.