Animal Rights Activist Slams Chef Hilda Baci for Eating Dog Meat

Renowned animal rights activist and President of the My Dog & I group, Jackie Idimogu, has expressed her strong disapproval of chef Hilda Baci for her recent act of consuming dog meat.

The incident took place when Hilda Baci, who recently attempted a Guinness World Record for the longest cooking marathon by an individual, visited her home state of Akwa Ibom alongside influencer Enioluwa Adeoluwa.

In a viral video capturing the moment, Hilda and Enioluwa can be seen seated at a table where dog meat was being served. While Hilda openly admitted to enjoying dog meat, she tried to convince Enioluwa to give it a try, but he declined.

Enioluwa trying out dog meat with Hilda Baci pic.twitter.com/eZptmxi0xM — YabaLeftOnline (@yabaleftonline) June 1, 2023

Responding to the video, Jackie Idimogu took to her social media platform to share a video message expressing her strong condemnation of Hilda’s actions, deeming them cruel towards animals.

She particularly criticized Hilda for consuming dog meat despite receiving support from members of the My Dog & I group, including their furry companions, during her cookathon.

Jackie voiced her disappointment, saying, “Members of My Dog & I group proudly wore their shirts to show support for Hilda, and dogs were present at the cookathon to cheer her on. I personally know that there were about two or three dogs present because my group members made sure to capture pictures and videos with each of them.”

Expressing her surprise and dismay, Jackie emphasized that she initially had reservations about supporting Hilda during her cookathon, given her Akwa Ibom origins. However, she decided to give the chef the benefit of the doubt, assuming that Hilda was well-informed and enlightened.

Addressing Hilda directly, Jackie added, “In your infinite mercy and wisdom, you chose to showcase to the world that Nigerians consume dog meat, despite the world celebrating Nigeria through your culinary journey. Now that the world’s attention is on Nigeria through your actions, you decide to highlight the stereotype that Nigerians are dog eaters. I refute this claim and make this video to emphasize that Nigerians are not dog eaters.”

President of My Dog & I group, Jackie Idimogu slams Hilda Baci and Eni pic.twitter.com/pgCwSyzKko — 🐬 @𝗼𝗻𝗲𝗷𝗼𝗯𝗹𝗲𝘀𝘀𝗯𝗼𝘆 (@OneJoblessBoy) June 1, 2023

The video message shared by Jackie Idimogu has sparked a wave of controversy and ignited a passionate debate about animal rights and cultural perceptions. The incident has garnered significant attention, with many expressing their opinions on social media platforms.

It remains to be seen how Hilda Baci will respond to these accusations and whether the controversy will impact her culinary career. As the discourse continues, the focus remains on the importance of respect for animals and the cultural diversity that exists within Nigeria and beyond.