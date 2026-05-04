10 Nigerian Architectural Masterpieces That We Don’t Appreciate Enough

Nigerian architecture holds significant cultural, historical, and social value. Although Nigeria’s architectural scene has now been influenced by Western architecture, the country’s architectural masterpieces, often underrated and underappreciated, are among its most culturally significant structures that we hope will stand the test of time.

In this article, we list out 10 Nigerian architectural masterpieces that are not appreciated enough. Did you know about any of these structures?

Ship House

The Federal Ministry of Defense, popularly known as the ‘Ship House,’ is one of the most beautifully designed architectural structures in Nigeria. It is an imposing structure that was originally built for the Nigerian Ports Authority and now houses the Nigerian Ministry of Defense. The ship-like structure of the building makes it one of the most innovative buildings still standing today.

The Cathedral Church of Christ

The Cathedral Church of Christ is one of the oldest Nigerian structures, dating back to colonial times. It is one of the most timeless Nigerian architectural structures. Located in Lagos, it is also the country’s oldest Anglican cathedral and has been hailed for decades as one of Nigeria’s architectural masterpieces.

The National Mosque

Located in Abuja, the National Mosque is an impressive structure. More than three decades old, the building reflects the beauty of Nigerian architecture in post-colonial times. Its captivating blend of geometric patterns, minarets reaching towards the sky, and a central dome adorned with gold mosaic tiles creates a truly awe-inspiring sight.

The Emir Of Kano Palace

The Emir of Kano Palace is one of the most beautiful architectural masterpieces in the country, and it doesn’t get enough appreciation. Located in Kano, Northern Nigeria, the collection of buildings in the palace, beautified with colorful cultural murals, not only reflects unique Nigerian architecture but also cultural depth.

The National Theatre

Located in Lagos and standing tall on the city’s skyline, the National Theatre is a captivating example of modern Nigerian architecture. Not only is it an architectural masterpiece, but its dome-like shape is also reminiscent of a traditional African crown. The building is the perfect cultural landmark for the arts it houses.

Chapel of the Resurrection

The Chapel of the Resurrection at the University of Ibadan is one of Nigeria’s best-known campus chapels and a respected religious landmark. It is valued for its long-standing role in university life, worship, and community fellowship, and is often cited among notable Nigerian religious buildings for its enduring presence and structure, which is best appreciated from an aerial perspective.

The Civic Centre

Located in Lagos, the Civic Centre is an underrated architectural masterpiece in Nigeria. Built in an area surrounded by the waterlines in Lagos, the Civic Centre is an impressive structure. It is modern Nigerian architecture done to perfection. With a dome-like effect, the building is a masterpiece.

NITEL Tower

Built over 3 decades ago, the NITEL Tower is not only an impressive structure but also one of the tallest structures in the country. Located in Lagos, the building features a distinctive concrete design and a communication spire that previously served as a lighthouse beacon.

Milan Intercontinental Hotel

The Milan InterContinental Hotel, located in Lagos, is an architectural masterpiece anywhere in the world. The structure is a 25-story luxury hotel developed by Milan Group. Renowned for its 100-meter height as one of Nigeria’s tallest hotels, it features over 350 rooms. It is also well-known for its elegant glass architecture.

The Central Bank of Nigeria

This building is one of the many architectural masterpieces located in Lagos. The building has an L-shaped structure and measures 330ft. Completed in 2013, it is modern Nigerian architecture at its finest, with an impressive central atrium that stands out, especially at the top, where it is higher than the rest of the building.