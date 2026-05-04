FORMAL NOTICE: FALSE, DEFAMATORY, AND MALICIOUS PUBLICATION

The attention of UBA Group has been drawn to a false, defamatory, and malicious publication currently circulating on social media platforms, falsely allegingthat the Group Chairman, Mr. Tony O. Elumelu, CFR, has divorced his wife.

These statements and all similar content are entirely fabricated, reckless, and without basis. The claims area deliberate falsehood designed to mislead the public and cause reputational harm.

The matter has been referred to the relevant law enforcement authorities, who have commenced action. We confirm that three individuals directly connected to the creation and dissemination of these malicious falsehoods have been arrested, namely:

1. Mr. Kingsley Akunemeihe (@Directorkem)

2. Mr. Chigozie Success Ihebom

3. Mr. John Surpruchi Nwanorue (@problemchimky)

Investigations are ongoing and are expected to lead to further arrests and prosecutions of all persons involved in originating, amplifying, or sustaining this defamatory campaign.

This serves as a formal notice to all individuals, platforms, and entities involved in the publication, reposting, or continued dissemination of this content to immediately cease and desist.

All such parties are hereby required to:

▪ Remove the offending publication from all platforms immediately

▪ Refrain from any further publication or amplification of similar false content

▪ Preserve all records, including digital footprints, communications, and metadata relating to the creation and dissemination of the publication, pending further legal action

Failure to comply will result in the initiation of legal proceedings, including claims for defamation, injunctive relief, damages, and any other remedies available under applicable law.

The UBA Group is resolute in protecting the reputation, privacy, and integrity of our brand, that of Mr. Elumelu and will pursue all necessary legal avenues — civil and criminal — to ensure that all responsible parties are identified and held accountable.

Alero Ladipo

Group Head, Brand, Marketing & CorporateCommunication

United Bank for Africa

Lagos