UBA Business Series Set to Spotlight Africa’s New Generation of Female Leaders During Women’s Month

Episode 1 of ‘In Love And Ashes’ finally takes us away from the eternal chaos of Lagos

Africa’s Global Bank, United Bank for Africa (UBA) Plc, is set to host a special edition of its impactful quarterly UBA Business Series, which be specifically focused on celebrating and empowering the modern woman with the theme: “gen w – ‘The Evolved Woman’

The session, which is scheduled to hold on Wednesday, March 12, 2026 from 11AM at UBA House, Lagos, will bring together an array of accomplished female leaders and professionals who will share insights, experiences and practical strategies for navigating ambition, leadership and growth in today’s dynamic environment.

The session will also be streamed live across all UBA digital platforms, and interested participants can register to attend virtually or in person via this link: on.ubagroup.com/tfig.

This edition of the Business Series aims to move the conversation around women intensely forward, highlighting a new generation of women who are not simply seeking opportunities but confidently creating them. The discussion will explore how women today are shaping industries, leading businesses, and redefining success on their own terms.

The event will feature an inspiring lineup of speakers, including entrepreneur and founder of ORÍKÌ Group, Joycee Awosika; media personality & entrepreneur, Tomike Adeoye; entrepreneur and founder of Fine Funky, Olufunke Davies; and award-winning Broadcaster, Ayo Mario-Ese. The conversation will be hosted by media personality and actor, Tobi Bakre.

Panelists’ will share their personal journeys and perspectives on navigating professional spaces, building resilient businesses, embracing authenticity and redefining leadership as women in a rapidly evolving global landscape.

Speaking ahead of the event, UBA’s Group Head, Marketing and Corporate Communications, Alero Ladipo, explained that the special edition of the Business Series reflects the bank’s firm commitment to supporting women for the critical roles they play in driving economic growth and innovation across Africa.

She said, “The modern African woman is evolving in remarkable ways. She is bold, visionary, and intentional about the spaces she occupies. Through this edition of the UBA Business Series, we want to celebrate women while also creating a platform where meaningful conversations around leadership, ambition and opportunity can take place.”

The quarterly UBA Business Series has become a key knowledge-sharing platform designed to equip entrepreneurs, professionals and business leaders with insights, tools and strategies needed to grow sustainable enterprises as well as navigate the evolving business landscape.

United Bank for Africa is one of the largest employers in the financial sector on the African continent, with 25,000 employees group-wide and serving over 45 million customers globally. Operating in twenty African countries, the United Kingdom, the United States of America, France and the United Arab Emirates, UBA provides retail, commercial and institutional banking services, leading financial inclusion and implementing cutting-edge technology.