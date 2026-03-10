Events Happening In Lagos This Week (March 10th – March 15th)

Don’t Want To Stay Indoors All Weekend? These Are The Events Happening In Lagos This Weekend

This week is filled with events that cater to every demographic and celebrate Women’s History Month, from art exhibitions to amapiano events and karaoke nights. There is something for everyone.

Legacy Art Exhibition

Curated in celebration of the 50th-anniversary memorial of General Murtala Muhammed, this exhibition is open on the 10th of March and is the perfect early-week event.

Seeing Otherwise

This is perfect for art enthusiasts who cannot wait until Art November to immerse themselves in the art world. This exhibition is open on the 11th of March.

Karaoke Traffic Vibes

Perfect for lovers of karaoke-themed parties and spaces to network and meet new people, this is happening on the 12th of March, and it is the perfect midweek event.

BuildHers Circle

Curated by Technext in celebration of International Women’s Month, this event is a great opportunity to step into the tech ecosystem and learn all you need to know about the Nigerian tech space. It is happening on the 12th of March.

Cocktails Of C-Reers

Happening on the 14th of March, this event is perfect for creatives who are looking to move forward with their careers.

Pottery And Clay Painting

Perfect for people looking to brush up on their pottery skills or pick up a new hobby, this is happening on the 14th of March.

A Generational Love Story

This interactive theatre event is perfect for lovers of art and theatre, and it is happening on the 14th and 15th of March.

Primeries Marketplace: Women’s Edition

Happening on the 15th of March, this pop-up store curated by the Homecoming concept store is the perfect place to spend your weekend.

Friends of Piano

This daytime event is perfect for lovers of amapiano and dancehall vibes who don’t want to be out late into the night. It is happening on the 15th of March.

Sip And Craft

This Mother’s Day event is a perfect way to spend the day with your mothers, celebrate, and learn a new skill. It is happening on the 15th of March.