Jay On-Air is Asking Leaders to Rethink the Future of Work at the Work Culture Festival in Lagos

Media personality, culture commentator, and workplace advocate Joseph Onaolapo, popularly known as Jay On-Air, is set to host the inaugural Work Culture Festival (WCF), a new platform designed to spark honest conversations about work, leadership, and workplace culture in Africa.

Scheduled to take place on March 26 and 27, 2026 in Victoria Island, Lagos, the Work Culture Festival is founded and convened by Jay On-Air as a two-day immersive gathering bringing together founders, HR leaders, executives, creatives, and the emerging workforce to rethink how organisations work and perform.

Positioned as more than a traditional conference, the festival describes itself as “Not a Conference. A Culture Shift.” It is designed as a space where professionals can openly interrogate how we work, why we work, and what the future of work in Africa should look like.

The festival blends workplace intelligence with storytelling, media, and cultural dialogue to create an experience that goes beyond panels and presentations into meaningful conversations and lived learning.

Speakers confirmed for the event include Bankole Williams, Olusola Amusan, Ivie, Temitayo, Foluso Gbadamosi, Salem King, Dr. Kagan, Jennifer Imion, and several other leaders across business, HR, media, and the creative industries.

Across two days, the festival will host keynote conversations, panel discussions, storytelling sessions, and strategy workshops focused on the future of work in Africa.

Day One will explore culture, people, and identity in the workplace, with conversations around leadership mindsets, workplace storytelling, organisational culture, power dynamics, and performance in modern organisations. The day will conclude with a networking and culture mixer designed to foster meaningful connections among participants.

Day Two will focus on strategy, systems, and execution, featuring sessions on HR strategy, workforce planning, data driven decision making, legal and compliance frameworks, and leadership pathways for professionals navigating a rapidly evolving economy.

According to Jay On-Air, the Work Culture Festival was created in response to a growing need for more honest and culturally grounded conversations about work in Africa.

“The future of work is not only about policies or productivity,” he said. “It is about people, culture, identity, and purpose. Work Culture Festival exists to create a space where we can have those conversations honestly and learn from one another.”

The event is expected to attract founders, corporate executives, HR leaders, young professionals, creatives, and media voices interested in shaping the next chapter of workplace culture across the continent.

Tickets for the Work Culture Festival are now available. Interested participants can learn more and register at:

https://www.tix.africa/discover/wcf

Additional speakers, partners, and programme announcements will be released in the coming weeks.