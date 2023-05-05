Three Nigerians Face Charges for Sexually Extorting Teen Boys and Causing Suicide of One in Michigan

Three Nigerians have been charged with sexually extorting young men and teenage boys in the Western District of Michigan and across the United States. The charges were unsealed by the United States Attorney for the Western District of Michigan, Mark Totten. The defendants, Samuel Ogoshi, 22; Samson Ogoshi, 20; and Ezekiel Ejehem Robert, 19; all of Lagos, face a four-count indictment.

The indictment accuses the defendants of sexually extorting numerous young men and teenage boys, with one of them being charged with causing the death of 17-year-old Jordan DeMay of Marquette, Michigan, who passed away on March 25, 2022, after shooting himself. The death of the teenager prompted an investigation by the Marquette County Sheriff’s Department and the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI).

In Count 1, Samuel is charged with Sexual Exploitation and Attempted Sexual Exploitation of a minor resulting in death, which carries a maximum penalty of life in prison, with a minimum of 30 years. Count 2 charges all three with Conspiracy to Sexually Exploit Minors by causing them to produce child porn images, with a maximum penalty of 30 years in prison and a minimum of 15 years. Count 3 charges all three with Conspiracy to Distribute Child Pornography to minors, families, and friends, with a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison and a minimum of 5 years. Count 4 charges all three with Conspiracy to Commit Stalking Through the Internet for engaging in sextortion, which has a maximum penalty of 5 years in prison.

U.S. Attorney Mark Totten noted that sextortion is a “horrible crime” that can leave younger victims feeling ashamed and with nowhere to turn. “My heart goes out to the family of Jordan DeMay. Nothing can bring Jordan back, but my office is committed to securing justice,” Totten said.

James A. Tarasca, Special Agent in Charge of the FBI in Michigan, described financial sextortion as “a global crisis” that impacts teens in America and other nations. Tarasca reiterated the commitment of the FBI and law enforcement partners to prevent youth from becoming victims and to hold those culprits accountable.

FBI Agents in Michigan earlier in 2023 travelled to Nigeria to conduct a cooperative investigation with law enforcement officials. The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) had already arrested Samuel, Samson, and Ezekiel. The trio will be flown to America to face prosecution. EFCC Chairman Abdulrasheed Bawa said coordination has strengthened efforts on extradition, deportation, as well as mutual legal or other assistance between Nigeria and the U.S.