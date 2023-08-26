Pastor Jumps from Two-Storey Building, Kills Himself After Lover He Supported Through University Rejects Proposal

A heart-wrenching incident has shaken the community of Nnewi in Anambra State as a pastor from a pentecostal church, Pastor Prosper Obum Igboke, took his own life. Reports indicate that he tragically jumped from a two-story building, prompting a wave of shock and sorrow. The circumstances surrounding this deeply tragic event reveal a story of love, disappointment, and devastating consequences.

Sources reveal that the catalyst for this desperate act was the pastor’s heartbreak. It’s said that he was deeply in love with a woman and had gone to great lengths to support her education at the university. However, the tragic twist comes when the woman declined his proposal of marriage. The weight of this rejection appears to have led Pastor Prosper Obum Igboke down a path of immense despair.

The relative of the deceased, speaking on the condition of anonymity, shared insights into the pastor’s ordeal. He described how the pastor had invested not just emotionally, but also financially, in his lover’s education, only to face the heartbreak of unreciprocated love.

The tragedy is further compounded by the fact that Pastor Prosper Obum Igboke was only 30 years old, adding an additional layer of poignancy to the incident. His decision to end his life in such a manner has left the community in disbelief, especially considering his role as a pastor.

In a sad twist of cultural tradition, the source mentions that according to the practices of Leru autonomous community of Umunneochi LGA in Abia State, the man will be laid to rest in a forest as a form of punishment for what is considered a sacrilege.

As the community grapples with the loss of a young life, it’s a stark reminder of the profound impact emotions can have on mental health. This tragic incident underscores the importance of open conversations surrounding mental well-being and the need for support systems in times of despair.