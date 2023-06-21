I’ve Never Been Heartbroken – Simi

Nigerian music sensation Simi, known for her soulful melodies and heartfelt lyrics, recently revealed in a viral interview with Cool FM that she has never experienced heartbreak in a relationship. The singer’s candid confession quickly caught the attention of fans and stirred up conversations in the entertainment world.

During the interview, Simi expressed her unique perspective on love and relationships, positioning herself as a champion for those who have endured heartbreak time and again. She empathetically acknowledged the struggles faced by individuals who have experienced the pain of failed relationships, emphasizing the need for support and understanding.

“I don’t think I have ever been heartbroken, and I guess maybe I am a champion for people that have taken ‘breakfast’ heartbroken severally. So I am here for them because somebody has to be,” Simi shared.

Known for her heartfelt ballads and soul-stirring performances, Simi explained her approach to writing and singing about love. She recognized the importance of exploring different facets of relationships, particularly the moments when one finds themselves in a situation where they have changed and adapted to circumstances they never thought they would.

“I like and sing about love a lot, but I felt one angle that I probably never explore is when one is in a relationship and not yet ‘served breakfast’ and you realize the change and adaptation into so many things that normally you would never agree to, and you look at yourself in the mirror and say, ‘I don’t know that person,'” Simi explained.

Simi found inspiration in these experiences and aimed to capture the emotions and struggles associated with such situations in her music. She believed that delving into these themes would resonate with her listeners, particularly those seeking solace and therapeutic release.

As Simi continues to evolve as an artist, fans eagerly anticipate her future releases, curious to see how she will explore the various aspects of love and relationships. With her soulful voice and heartfelt lyrics, Simi is undoubtedly poised to touch the hearts of many, providing solace and comfort to those who have experienced the trials and tribulations of love.