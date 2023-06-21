Michael Jackson’s Glory Can’t Match Mine – Portable Boasts

In a bold and audacious statement, Nigerian singer Portable has declared that his own glory surpasses that of the legendary Michael Jackson. The ‘Zazoo Zeh’ crooner made this proclamation in a video shared on Instagram, where he was seen driving through a part of Lagos state, surrounded by fervent fans demanding money.

The clip captured the enthusiastic fans swarming his car, with some even attempting to block his path when they sensed his reluctance to stop. Undeterred by the chaos, Portable confidently boasted about his popularity, dismissing the commotion as a demonstration of his unparalleled fame.

“Why are you hitting my car? Don’t jump on my car. Michael Jackson’s glory cannot match mine. This is madness. There is madness in Lagos,” he exclaimed.

Michael Jackson, a global icon in the music industry, attained unprecedented levels of fame before his untimely demise on June 25, 2009, in Los Angeles, California. With over 400 million records sold worldwide, Jackson remains one of the best-selling music artists of all time. His immense talent garnered him numerous accolades, including 15 Grammy Awards, six Brit Awards, a Golden Globe award, and 39 Guinness World Records.

Even years after his passing, Michael Jackson’s influence continues to dominate conversations and shape the music landscape. His contributions to the industry are widely recognized and celebrated.

In contrast, Portable, whose rise to fame began in December 2021, has quickly gained notoriety for his controversial personality. Despite being a relatively new face in the music scene, the singer has generated significant attention and become a viral sensation.

Recently, Portable triumphantly declared his ambition to win a Grammy award after clinching the prestigious ‘Artiste of the Year’ title at the Golden Stars Award. His bold statements and self-assured demeanor have sparked both admiration and debate among music enthusiasts.

While Portable’s confidence and ambition are commendable, comparing his own glory to that of a legendary figure like Michael Jackson undoubtedly raises eyebrows. However, his bold assertions and charismatic persona continue to capture the attention of fans and critics alike, leaving many intrigued.

As Portable’s career progresses, it remains to be seen how his talent and controversial persona will shape his path in the music industry. His unwavering self-belief and vocal aspirations are sure to keep the spotlight firmly fixed on him, as fans eagerly await his next move.