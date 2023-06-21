‘You Will Get to See Burna Boy and Rema’ – Bill Gates Reveals Why His Daughter Was Excited About His Nigerian Trip

Bill Gates, the renowned American business mogul, expressed his enthusiasm for the Nigerian music scene during his visit to the country. Speaking at an event in Lagos State, Gates shared that his youngest daughter, Phoebe, was excited about the prospect of seeing Nigerian music stars Burna Boy and Rema.

Gates, who visited Nigeria alongside Aliko Dangote, met with President Bola Tinubu as part of the Gates Foundation’s commitment to collaborating with communities and leaders to support innovation.

The philanthropist revealed his daughter’s anticipation, stating, “When my daughter Phoebe heard I was coming to Nigeria, she said, ‘You’re lucky because you get to see Burna Boy and Rema.’ So, I had to look them up…because I’m so ‘hip.’ But I remember the last time I was here, I got to see Davido & Wizkid perform.”

Gates acknowledged the creative talent present in Nigeria and praised the global popularity of Afrobeats, which has captivated audiences worldwide. He noted the impressive performances he witnessed during his previous visit, where he had the opportunity to see Davido and Wizkid on stage.

Nigeria’s music industry has experienced remarkable growth, with Afrobeats becoming a prominent genre celebrated for its infectious rhythms and cultural fusion. The recognition and appreciation from someone like Gates further solidify the global impact of Nigerian music and its ability to transcend borders.

Gates’ mention of his daughter’s excitement about Burna Boy and Rema highlights the broad appeal and influence these artists have garnered. It showcases how Nigerian musicians have successfully reached younger generations and garnered international recognition.

As Gates and his foundation continue to support innovation and community development, his acknowledgment of Nigeria’s music scene underlines the significance of nurturing and promoting creative industries. The country’s vibrant musical landscape reflects its rich cultural heritage and has become a vehicle for cultural exchange and artistic expression.