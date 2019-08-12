5 Things that Should Matter Today: Nothing says misplaced priorities than the government saying it’s going to make Tekno a scapegoat

Deliberate or not, Tekno has been piggybacking off the viral moment created two weeks ago, when he was found at the Lekki toll gate shooting a music video in a see-through van with semi-nude women. Swiftly, the display was condemned by the Lagos state government for ”indecent public exposure” for which Tekno apologised on his Instagram.

There were also reports that the star was arrested by the police. Now, a statement on Sunday by the Director General, National Council for Arts and Culture, a parastatal of the Federal Ministry of Information and Culture, Segun Runsewe, said Tekno would be made a scapegoat “to teach others a serious lesson.”

According to him, the NCAC is committed to exposing proponents of such kind of offensive sights and videos in Nigeria, while security agencies will be briefed to place Tekno on their watch list, “because his conduct is a threat to national security.”

What this means is that the government would respond swiftly on things that threaten our ”moral fabric” than be proactive against homegrown terrorism, building collapse or a fire incident. Funnily enough, it’s the music industry where Tekno belongs to that has brought the most national recognition and success to our country – the world is now reckoning with Afrobeats, and back at home the government wants to make Tekno a scapegoat.

PDP wins all seats in Balyesa LG elections

According to Premium Times, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has won all eight seats in the local government election in Bayelsa State. The election was conducted by the Bayelsa State Independent Electoral Commission (BYSIEC) on Saturday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Bayelsa has eight LGAs. The All Progressives Congress (APC) did not partake in the election because of some alleged irregularities.

Kebbi monarch says homosexuality is one of the reasons for insecurity in the country and oh please go on

Muhammadu Bashar, emir of Gwandu, has said that the reason insecurity has persisted in the country is because of homosexuality. He said this during the Eid-el Kabir prayers in Birni Kebbi and frankly, nothing screams utter ignorance than that.

Aruna Quadri wins Nigeria Table Tennis Open championship, back-to-back

Aruna Quadri defeated Austria’s Gardos Robert to clinch a back-to-back Nigeria Open Table Tennis Championship at the 2019 edition. He is now the second player to defend the title after Omar Assar of Egypt on Sunday evening. This is also Quadri’s second time of winning the tournament which is in its sixth year.

South African’s foreign minister says protest against alleged xenophobic killings of Nigerians by South Africans is reckless and unwarranted

South Africa’s Minister for International Relations and Cooperation, Dr Naledi Pandor at a press conference in response to a planned protest by the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS), alleged that claims of targeted killings of Nigerians in their country were false.

Speaking at the press conference which the Minister of Police Bheki Cele attended on Sunday August 11, Dr Naledi Pandor stated that the planned NANS protest over the recent killing of Nigerians in South Africa was reckless and unwarranted. This is coming after the Chairman of National Diaspora Commission, Mrs Abike Dabiri-Erewa confirmed that eight police officers were arrested over xenophobic attacks against Nigerians in South Africa.