What in the hell is this generic African accent by Trevor Noah on Nigerians importing pizza from the U.K?

Trevor Noah‘s The Daily Show has satirized topical Nigerian news in the past, quite recently the Jussie Smollett saga involving two Nigerian brothers. We have moved since then, but here we are again on Noah’s latest act, mined from the incredulous statement by Agriculture minister Audu Ogbeh last month, when he appeared before the Senate. And what he say? That some Nigerians import pizza from London. ”They buy in London and bring it on British Airways in the morning to pick up at the airport.” he said.

I still can’t believe those words were uttered by a minister, which gave me a heartburn. Even more unbelievable is Noah’s generic African accent as he spins a joke on Nigerians importing pizza from the U.K. It’s the same vapid monotone you’d hear in Hollywood movies, which actors adapt because they are too lazy to do research on African countries, and the differences in the which citizens in these country speak. Noah, a South African fluent in his native language Xhosa should know better – that Africa isn’t monolithic and homogenous and this is reflected in culture, music, food and even accents.


I’m a fan of Noah because he’s into the kind of brainy, intellectual comedy most Nigerian comedians are so incapable of doing. But I cringed a little on his joke about Nigerians flying to Britain for pizza. Also, it had Nigerians talking on social media and pointing to the fact Nigeria is a country so dsyfunctional that it’s hard to defend it.



 

