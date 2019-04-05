The Big 5: Police dismiss inspector ‘for shooting and killing’ Kolade Johnson; Nigeria’s total debt now N24,39tn | Other top stories

Here are the stories you should be monitoring today:

Police dismiss inspector for ‘shooting and killing’ Kolade Johnson

The Nigerian Police have announced the dismissal of Ogunyemi Olalekan, an inspector, who the police said shot and killed a 36-year-old man, Kolade Johnson, in Lagos on Sunday. The Police also discharged and acquitted another officer, Godwin Orji, a sergeant, who was also tried alongside Mr Olalekan, but found not guilty of the offence. This was revealed in statement by the police spokesperson in Lagos, Bala Elkana, said Olalekan was found guilty of killing Johnson.

Kano election Tribunal receives 33 petitions

The Governorship, National Assembly, and State House of Assembly Election Petition Tribunal in Kano has received 33 petitions from the just concluded 2019 General Elections in the state.

The Chairman of the Tribunal, Justice Nayai Aganaba, disclosed this at the inaugural sitting of the tribunal on Thursday in Kano. He said that the 33 petitions were for State House of Assembly and National Assembly elections, adding that there were no petitions yet on the governorship election.

Nigeria’s debt hits N24,39tn

Statistics provided by DMO in Abuja on Thursday showed that the country’s public debt rose from N21.73tn in 2017 to N24.39tn within the one year period. Nigeria’s total debt profile as of December 31, 2018, now stands at N24.387tn. The figure swelled by 12.25 per cent from N21.725tn in 2017 to N24.39tn in 2018. The debt rose by N2.66tn from December 31, 2017, to December 31, 2018, the Debt Management Office said.

INEC replaces APC senatorial candidate for Enugu East

The Independent National Electoral Commission has stopped recognising Lawrence Ezeh as the senatorial candidate of the All Progressives Congress for Enugu East, citing a court order. On a list tagged, “Final list of senatorial candidates”, for the 2019 general elections published on its website on Thursday morning, the electoral body replaced Ezeh’s name with that of Adaku Ogbu-Aguocha.

My party’s votes were stolen – Moghalu

The presidential candidate of the Youth Progressive Party (YPP), Kingsley Moghalu, has said the party’s votes were “stolen, suppressed and diverted” on February 23. Revealing this in his first major post-election press interview on Thursday, Moghalu told The Interview that his party had “many credible indications” of the electoral fraud.