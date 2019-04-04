Today’s Noisemakers: Miriam Shehu, Adesua Etomi-Wellington, Gbemi Lagos, others

Every day on the Nigerian Internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we read their rants, opinions, perspectives on political and social issues, etc. Sometimes, they are just downright ridiculous. We make it our job to take down the names of these noisemakers.

Here are the ones we saw today:

Excuse me! Yes pls. I use android oh and I use it WELLA. 🙌😏🤣

For those asking…

I say no to Android shaming. We are happy and proud. 🤣🤣🤣 — Adesua Etomi-Wellington (@AdesuaEtomiW) April 4, 2019



Sister Adesua, are you sure you don’t have one iPhone X you only take to events?

GTB has refunded my 1,650naira…Who sells Benz on my TL please??? — Gbemi Lagos (@prinzgbemi) April 3, 2019



Have you tried Sub Delivery Zone?

We need to have a discussion about this suit & tie we’re wearing in this country — Y.O. (@yojora) April 4, 2019



Suit and tie hasn’t killed anyone, bro.

Terry Crews is a constant reminder and example of why my feminism is about women, first and always. Thank you. — Panda (@Rimzzzeee) April 4, 2019



Men are scum. NEXT.

You see that disgusting nonsense Victoria Kimani did and called fvck you challenge is why some people need to sit trends out. Okay, another woman selling her pussy is your problem, how? Are you mad, retarded or both? — The OG Teddy Bear (@chinwendu__n) April 4, 2019



Retarded, both, mad, stupid, everything!

I’m sorry but most Nigerians are stupid! Yesterday, Elrufai did a PR stunt with his camera crew on Kaduna-Abuja road that has become a den of Kidnappers and some gullible Nigerians couldn’t see through his perfidy. — Shalom Miriam Shehu (@MiriamShehu) April 4, 2019