5 Things that Should Matter Today: There’s a war on women in South Africa and men are the perpetrators

The rate of domestic violence against women in South Africa is so shockingly high, crimes perpetrated by South African men to their partners ranging from rape, disfigurement and murder. This is a fact that can be corroborated with a quick Google search. Yesterday, social media was awash with reports on the rape and murder of university student Uyinene Mrwetyana by a 42-year-old man, who has been arrested.

Mrwetyana disappeared more than a week ago. Three private investigators joined police in an extensive search for the first year film and media student, along with distraught friends and fellow students. Last week Friday, there was the chilling report of South African boxing female champion Leigh-andre Jegels, who was shot by her boyfriend.

Amid the online conversation on domestic violence against women, there were South African men trying to derail the subject by using the #NotAllMen hashtag, which will never be surprising. South African men are solely the ones violating women, raping, and abusing them. South African women have done everything to be safe, but this epidemic has persisted.

That said, there’s a sliver of hope in that the South African government has condemned these acts of grave injustice against its women and will continue to mete out (stiffer) punishment for perpetrators.

Here’s what Trevor Noah about recent xenophobic attacks on Nigerians in South Africa

Davido and Chioma are getting married!

Afrobeats star Davido will be getting married to his longtime chef girlfriend Chioma, slated for next year.

You can now stream Kunle Afolayan movies on Netflix

Netflix has just acquired six movies from award-winning director and producer Kunle Afolayan. Get your Nollywood binge on.

 

@goldeneffectspictures @kaptelevision Our catalog on @netflixfilm @netflixmena

NYSC has pledged that it will increase the allowance of corp members

The Director-General (DG) of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Shuaibu Ibrahim, on Monday assured corps members that their monthly allowance of N19,800 would be reviewed upward.

