The Daily Show will no longer be hosted by Trevor Noah, steps down to do more standup

After seven years as host of The Daily Show, Trevor Noah is stepping down to devote more time to stand-up comedy.

The 38-year-old comedian, who was born in Johannesburg, South Africa, and relocated to the United States in 2011 had huge shoes to fill when he took over in 2015 following the departure of longtime host Jon Stewart.

He swiftly built his own brand, which was suited to an era in which online reach was frequently bigger than that of cable television entertainment.

The Covid-19 epidemic, the Black Lives Matter movement, and the 2021 attacks on the US Capitol were just a few of the significant historical events that he had to cover gently during his tenure on The Daily Show on Comedy Central.

“I spent two years in my apartment [during Covid], not on the road,” Noah told his studio audience late on Thursday. “Standup was done, and when I got back out there again, I realised that there’s another part of my life that I want to carry on exploring.”

The Daily Show posted a clip of Noah’s remarks on social media.

“We have laughed together, we have cried together. But after seven years, I feel like it’s time,” he said.

Noah concluded his remarks by expressing gratitude to his viewers as his studio crowd applauded.

Noah, who teased US officials and the media at the April dinner of the White House Correspondents Association, did not specify his specific departure date in his remarks on Thursday. Nobody knows who will succeed him.