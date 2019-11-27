Mo Abudu becomes first African to chair 47th International Emmy Awards Gala

Last night in New York City, Mo Abudu, CEO of EbonyLife Media, chaired the 47th International Emmy Awards Gala. She is the first African, male or female, to land the coveted role. Following her appointment as the first African director of the Academy, the move signals a change in the opportunities opening up for television content producers on the continent.

 

 

1 – Mo Abudu, EbonyLife Media, CEO
L-R – Ojo Olayinka (LASG Representative); Mo Abudu, EbonyLife Media, CEO with Camille Bidermann Roizen, Executive Director, International Emmys

Speaking at the gala, the Executive Producer of Your Excellency, Mo Abudu said, “These partnerships are the first of their kind between Hollywood studios and a Nigerian television company. We are happy to be at the forefront of forging these new partnerships because it is truly about sharing our local stories with a global audience – stories that are historical, authentic and progressive.”

L-R Eunice Omole, EbonyLife TV, Chief Strategy Officer� Mo Abudu, EbonyLife Media, CEO� and Heidi Uys, EbonyLife TV, Head of Programming

Stand-up comedian and actor Ronny Chieng, a correspondent on The Daily Show with Trevor Noah and star of Crazy Rich Asians, hosted the gala, while businesswoman, philanthropist, author and former model Iman presented the Directorate Award to CNN Chief International Anchor Christiane Amanpour. Actor Conleth Hill, known worldwide for his role as Lord Varys in Game of Thrones, presented the Founders Award to the show’s creators David Benioff and D.B. Weiss.

L-R Mo Abudu, EbonyLife Media, CEO with Gbenga Akinnagbe, Actor

Abiola Oke, CEO Okay Africa

Mo Abudu’s high profile guests included Zain Asher, News Anchor, CNN International; Shuli Adebolu, Hon. Commissioner for Tourism, Arts & Culture; Abiola Oke, CEO, OkayAfrica; Gbenga Akinnagbe, actor (The Wire); to name a few. The visit was supported by Lagos State Government.

 

Tags: , , , , , , , , , ,

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.

RSS The Other Friends Podcast
  • The Other Friends Podcast: Meet TJ Benson
    TJ Benson is a speculative fiction writer living in Abuja. His debut short story collection, 'We Won't Fade Into Darkness' was published by Paressia Books and he is publishing his sophomore novel, the Mad House under Masobe Books. He is a teacher of fiction and a runner up for the 2017 Short Story Day Africa […]

You may also like

Dayo Taiwo-Sidiq November 27, 2019

The fight against child sexual abuse in Nigeria

Sexual abuse is traumatic – and more particularly for unassuming children who believe the best of abusive uncles, aunties, cousins ...

Dayo Taiwo-Sidiq November 26, 2019

FG to offer free train rides from Lagos to Ibadan for 3 months

Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, has announced free train rides for Nigerians from Lagos to Ibadan for the next three ...

Dayo Taiwo-Sidiq November 26, 2019

Here’s our top 20 looks from TFAA 2019

Asides being recognized by the United Nations as the Nobel Prize for young people, The Future Awards Africa (TFAA) also ...

Dayo Taiwo-Sidiq November 26, 2019

Presidential Enabling Business Environment Council (PEBEC) honours young public servants at The Future Awards Africa 2019

The Presidential Enabling Business Environment Council (PEBEC), as part of the delivery of its mandate to remove all regulatory obstacles ...

Dayo Taiwo-Sidiq November 26, 2019

Burna Boy wins The Future Awards Africa 2019 ‘Young Person of the Year’

Damini ‘Burna Boy’ Ogulu emerged the ‘Young Person of the Year’ at The Future Awards Africa 2019, having captivated the ...

Op-Ed Editor November 25, 2019

The Future Awards Africa 2019: Check out full list of winners

The 2019 edition of Future Awards was held on Sunday November 24, at the Balmoral hall of the Federal Palace ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail