Here are the funny tweets we saw from Nigerians on the internet today

Every day on the Nigerian internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we read their rants, opinions, perspectives on political and social issues, etc. Sometimes, they are just downright ridiculous.

Here are the ones we saw today:

The conversation doesn’t die when you take it to r WhatsApp, you’re just inconsistent. — 𝕄𝕒𝕘ℕ𝕦𝕤 (@louiemagnums) November 27, 2019

Who else have this weird satisfaction when you pee and the urine is very clear! It makes me feel like, yeah! I’m super healthy. 😂 — Obi Of Onitsha🇨🇦 (@cliqik) November 27, 2019

I once worked in a supermarket about a year ago this woman no pay me salary and she will be driving PRADO I didn’t stress myself I started eating what ever I see in the super market until I ate all my money she’s owing me — Ewure Of Africa 💧 (@Dehkunle) November 27, 2019

A jealous girlfriend is a faithful girlfriend. If she doesnt get jealous when someone has your attention, it’s because someone has hers. — Table Shaker 🇳🇬 🇳🇬 ‏ (@iamvictor__) November 27, 2019