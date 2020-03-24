Call for AMVCA attendees to self-isolate, Burna Boy the Sampler – Funny tweets we saw from Nigerians on the internet today

Every day on the Nigerian internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we read their rants, opinions, perspectives on political and social issues, etc. Sometimes, they are just downright ridiculous. Here are the ones we saw today:

1.

I sneezed during devotion this morning and everyone looked at me like they are about to throw me out.

My own family o… I always knew I was adopted ☹️ — TEEGOLD • JESUS JUNKIE (@_Toseen_) March 24, 2020

2.

Zlatan and Burna boy were catching cruise in that video. I don’t see any ridiculing. A lot of people do say Rema speak in tongues. So what’s the big deal if Zlatan doesn’t know the lyrics? Considering he’s a moron. — Richard Omo Ibo (@meettherichard) March 24, 2020

This attack has finished Zlatan. Corona doesn’t need to bother.

3.

AMVCA participants. Please don’t let them start looking for you o. Self-isolate and reach out to NCDC for testing. — Daddy D.O🇳🇬 (@DOlusegun) March 24, 2020

A word is enough for the wise.

4.

Some of Una no go AMVCA but Una go after party. Isolate o. — Mr. Oyin 🍯 (@MisterOyin) March 24, 2020

Preach.

5.

I didn’t buy any alcohol in the house because I didn’t want to come out of this with a dependency. Tell me why I’m now googling whether drinking mouthwash will kill me. — Ndx (@NdaliOzegbe) March 24, 2020

6.