Abba Kyari tests positive for COVID-19 | The YNaija Cover – 24th March

According to reports, the chief of staff to the president Abba kyari has tested positive for the corona virus. President Muhammadu buhari was also tested but his result came back negative

The presidency is functioning with a reduced Staff strength and had announced the indefinite suspension of the weekly executive council meeting. Staff within the office of the President and Vice President are observing the minimal contact rule to reduce the spread of the virus.

The chief of staff had visited Germany a few weeks ago accompanied by other Nigerian officials and on his return he observed a period in self isolation.

That said, guests at the 7th edition of the AMVCAs have been advised to self-isolate following an announcement from the Lagos State Ministry of Health on Twitter.