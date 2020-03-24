Does Aliko Dangote have Coronavirus?

For the past few hours, this question and many more have troubled the minds of Nigerians across the streets of Twitter as they diligently investigate and await a definite answer.

Only a few days ago, it was reported that Africa’s richest man, Aliko Dangote, lost 240 billion naira after the Stock Exchange suffered huge losses due to the Coronavirus epidemic. It is rather unfortunate that this happened after he pledged to donate the sum of 200 million naira through his foundation to the fight against the pandemic in Nigeria.

As if that wasn’t enough, it is now suspected that he might be living with the virus. Whether this is true or not, there is no doubt that the multi-billionaire is terribly at risk.

In the early hours of this morning, it was reported that the Chief of Staff to President Buhari, Abba Kyari tested positive for coronavirus. Afterward, news also got out that the Governor of Bauchi state, Bala Mohammed, tested positive also.

There appears to be pictorial evidence that Dangote came in contact with these people within the past few weeks, as he is said to have attended the IGP’s son’s wedding with Abba Kyari and some other politicians last week. There’s also report that he met with Bala Mohammed three days ago.

#COVID19: Dangote, Aminu Masari, Ganduje, Sarki Abba, Lawal Kazaure, Garba Shehu attend IGP son’s wedding in Abuja with Abba Kyari. What keeps people at the bottom of the ladder is hard work, what keeps people at the top is SENSITIVITY. pic.twitter.com/QrbuMixgf0 — AyeMojubar 😷 (@ayemojubar) March 24, 2020

While a Twitter user “covered” the multi-billionaire in the blood of Jesus, another user and journalist – @FisayoSoyombo released a list of politicians who are likely to have contracted the virus.

SOME of those who came in contact with Abba Kyari after his last foreign trip: Aliko Dangote

Bello Masari, Governor of Katsina

IGP Mohammed Adamu

Yahaya Bello, Governor of Kogi State,

Garba Shehu, presidential spokesman And this rate, testing in Abuja must be quadrupled! — 'Fisayo Soyombo (@fisayosoyombo) March 24, 2020

Amidst these, Nigerians are terribly worried about the spread of the pandemic and the possibility of having a national powerhouse like Dangote, fall to the pandemic.