Rest

I have seen people close to me who have experienced stress, and panic, and fear. People who find ways to heal by being part of community, by stating affirmations and knowing when not to be alone.

Several human beings can withstand a week without water, two without food and years of homelessness.

But loneliness? No. It is the worst of all our tortures and suffering.

When loneliness strikes, it is sometimes best to default to rest. To put to rest some expectation from self, and from others. To put to rest the need to figure things out alone.

Put to rest the idea that you can deal with this on your own. Find succor. Join a community and shower it with love.

Tags: , ,

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may also like

Our Journey Is Joy March 23, 2020

The Daily Vulnerable: To-do list

by Kara Cutruzzula Yesterday I had a nice long list of things I’d like to accomplish. I did…two things? And ...

Our Journey Is Joy March 21, 2020

Oh Yes! You can choose your thought

Here is a practical exercise that shows you how:

Our Journey Is Joy March 20, 2020

Chude Jideonwo: Happy now?

When I tell people that the work we do is teach people how to live happy lives, I like the ...

Our Journey Is Joy March 19, 2020

Freeing up and letting go

by Jamie Varon As most people know, I’m currently working on a book. I’m strapping in for a long process, ...

Our Journey Is Joy March 18, 2020

I love a rejection

by Kara Cutruzzula What would happen if you loved your rejections? Yesterday I got a notice that my film script ...

Our Journey Is Joy March 17, 2020

The problem of love

by Fatima Allahnanan Mohammed It is easier to exit a relationship and very hard to exit a marriage – so ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail