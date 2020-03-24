I have seen people close to me who have experienced stress, and panic, and fear. People who find ways to heal by being part of community, by stating affirmations and knowing when not to be alone.

Several human beings can withstand a week without water, two without food and years of homelessness.

But loneliness? No. It is the worst of all our tortures and suffering.

When loneliness strikes, it is sometimes best to default to rest. To put to rest some expectation from self, and from others. To put to rest the need to figure things out alone.

Put to rest the idea that you can deal with this on your own. Find succor. Join a community and shower it with love.