Silverbird Cinemas shuts down due to COVID-19 | Here are 5 Things that Should Matter Today

As it seemingly looks like Nigerian is gearing towards a lockdown, businesses and companies have been towing in the same line. Yesterday, Silverbird Cinemas announced via its Instagram page that it will be temporarily shutting downs its cinemas in the county to combat the spread of the Coronavirus, and also to protect its staff.

This is good corporate responsibility as the government and citizens combat COVID-19. What do you guys think?

Lagos state govt. has ordered closure of markets except those selling essentials

Due to the Coronavirus outbreak, the Lagos state government has ordered the closure of all markets in the state except those selling food, water, drugs and other essentials. Governor Sanwo-Olu made the announcement during a press conference today March 24th. The markets are to close beginning from Thursday March 26th to April 1st.

Manchester United to sign Ighalo for £15m in the summer

Manchester United are reportedly ready to sign Odion Ighalo following his impressive performances at the Premier League club.

According to Daily Mail, Manchester United will pay up to £15million this summer to sign Ighalo as his temporary move from Shanghai Shenhua is set to end on May 31, earlier than most loan deals.

Cameroonian Jazz legend Manu Dibango dies from Coronavirus

Veteran Afro-jazz star, Manu Dibango has died after contracting the deadly coronavirus. The death of 86-year-old Cameroonian was confirmed on Tuesday morning by his music publisher, Thierry Durepaire. “He died early this morning in a hospital in the Paris region,” Thierry Durepaire said.

Boko Haram kills 47 soldiers in Borno – Military

The Defence Headquarters (DHQ) confirmed yesterday that Boko Haram insurgents killed at least 47 soldiers in a recent attack. Director of Defence Information, Major General John Enenche disclosed this in a session with journalists in Abuja. He revealed that troops of Operation Lafiya Dole were on clearance and fighting patrol operation to Gorgi in Borno between March 21 and 23, when they were ambushed by the insurgents.