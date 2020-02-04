Yoruba people and pepper, dating a Nigerian man – here are the funny tweets we saw from Nigerians today

Every day on the Nigerian internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we read their funny rants, opinions, perspectives on political and social issues, etc. Sometimes, they are just downright ridiculous. Here are the ones we saw today:

Is it must that everything you buy from Yoruba people must have pepper and ponmo init… Shawarma dey get ponmo and pepper. — Your Ex 🕺 (@harryolah) February 4, 2020

Dating a Nigerian man is hard and confusing , which one is “good morning meloff”🙁 — 👑iamglosh (@nollie_gloria) February 4, 2020

Y’all who post naked pictures here, breathe for a minute & stop thinking u a celebrity. I’m not ur fan, I’m a pervert and u have no talent. If u weren’t naked, I wouldn’t even know u. So when I like ur pictures, it doesn’t mean u relevant to me, u just naked & u satisfy me. 🚶🏽‍♂️✌🏽 — OneKYNguY🌚✌🏽 (@Chiedochie_) February 4, 2020

If you are in Lagos….. sneakers, handkerchiefs and glucose should be among the valentine package you are giving to ur partners — Drizzy (@drizzyposhh_) February 4, 2020

I knew my cousin was going to jail when he called the judge “your majesty” 😂 — BAYO (@mr_adebayo5) February 4, 2020

Painful memory!!😪 Today makes it exactly 3 years, 7 months, 20days, 4 hrs and 15 secs a groundnut seller ran away with my change — DIMZ | OMO IYA TAILOR👑🦁😎 (@Obadimz) February 4, 2020

What if Sanwo-olu wants Lagosians to be fit and ready for the Access bank Lagos marathon. The people from the East can’t be winning every year. You reason am na… — 4oreSight (@tony_igb) February 4, 2020

I hate people who use big words just to make themselves look perspicacious. — Lamarr ❁ (@Kinglamarr___) February 4, 2020

I slowly shifted her pant to the side and removed my boxer. This habit of sharing the drying line with ladies is so annoying See as their ears have stand. Sinners 🙄😂 — 🍷 Daddy oyoyo (@Blaaq_ie) February 4, 2020