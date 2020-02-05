Plateau to establish community police after killings, Reps reject move to evacuate Nigerians from China over Coronavirus – 5 Things that Should Matter Today

Plateau to establish community police after killings

Governor Simon Lalong has just announced that the Plateau government will be establishing a community police to curb security challenges in the state.

The Plateau State Governor who disclosed this while declaring open a meeting on Peace, Security and Community Dialogue at the Government House in Jos, urged community leaders to examine what the conventional security agencies are doing with the aim of creating a synergy between their work and that of the community police structure.

Sanwo-Olu insists that there’s no going back on okada and keke ban

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has said there is no going back on his administration’s decision to ban motorcycles aka Okada and Keke NAPEPs in the state.

The governor said this while speaking at the formal launch of LAGFERRY operations, mobile app and commissioning of 14 commercial boats at Badore Ferry Terminal, Ajah yesterday.

Check out the trailer for Samuel Olatunji’s directorial debut ‘Dear Affy’

Reps reject move to evacuate Nigerians from China over Coronavirus

A motion to evacuate Nigerians from Wuhan, the Chinese city said to be the epicenter of the dreaded coronvirus was rejected yesterday by House of Representatives members. The chamber became rowdy after Hon. Ben Kalu sought the permission of the House to move a motion of urgent public importance on the need to evacuate Nigerians from the city.

