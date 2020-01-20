On childhood nostalgia, working for your landlord | Here are the funny tweets we saw from Nigerians today

Every day on the Nigerian internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we read their funny rants, opinions, perspectives on political and social issues, etc. Sometimes, they are just downright ridiculous. Here are the ones we saw today:

Do y’all ever look at your best friend and think,,,

“May God help the poor soul that marries you.”🤔🤔😥 — Blaze 😜😜 (@graylinkk) January 20, 2020

It’s 2020 now… if you wanna dump me at least give 3 month notice so that I can start looking for your replacement. — Crown 👑 Princess 💕 (@Miss_BooBooBear) January 20, 2020

They once told me to put broom in my armpit that my dad will forget to beat me, guys he nearly killed me. 😭 — Adesewa ✨ (@DuchessT_) January 20, 2020

“You look familiar” I don’t even go out, so why are you lying??? — Oluwafunmilayo🇳🇬 (@FunmiKolz) January 20, 2020

When I was 10 years old, I took one of my mom’s favorite wrapper to sew duster in school. She beat the upcoming tailor out of me. 🤣🤣🤣 — C H I N O N S O (@awezne) January 20, 2020