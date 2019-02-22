Article

On ‘The Daily Show,’ Trevor Noah thinks people now hate Jussie Smollett because he’s an ***hole

We have all been invested in the Jussie Smollett saga since late January and yesterday, things took another unbelievable turn: reports broke out that the Empire star allegedly faked his attack because he was ”dissatisfied with his salary” that he was earning from the show. This was revealed by the Chicago police via Superintendent Eddie Johnson in a news conference. Smollett had also sent a racist letter to himself at a Fox studio.

The Empire actor has received a good measure of goodwill and empathy from around the world following his attack, especially from the Black, LGBTQ community, but now all support seems to be rapidly evaporating and his story further losing credibility. On The Daily Show, host Trevor Noah revisited the Jussie Smollett case with the latest, shocking updates and routinely poked fun at the actor’s true intent of orchestrating his own attack. ”The Jussie Smollett saga began as a story of people who hated him because he was black and gay. Now, people just hate him because he’s an asshole,” Noah said. Here’s the clip below.

Bernard Dayo

