Jandor’s convoy attacked by thugs, three injured

Abdul-Azeez Adediran alias Jandor, the governorship candidate for the Peoples Democratic Party of Lagos State, was attacked in the Coker area of Aguda in the Surulere Local Government Area of the state.

During the attack on Adediran’s convoy on Friday, three people were hurt and it was reported that several suspects had discharged firearms and smashed some of the campaign cars.

Shortly before the incident, Jandor and other party members and supporters conducted a grassroots meeting with traders and other groups in the Surulere LGA.

However, the PDP and the ruling All Progressives Congress have traded blame concerning the attack.

A statement by the Lagos APC spokesperson, Seye Oladejo, sighted on Vanguard, read in part, “Our attention has been drawn to the terror unleashed on innocent and law-abiding citizens of Lagos state by the gubernatorial candidate of the PDP in the forthcoming national elections, Jide Adediran, otherwise known as Jandor in the course of his campaign in Surulere Local Government.

“The incident left in its wake several injured victims and three people reportedly died.

“We condemn in strong terms the unwarranted and unprovoked resort to violence on the citizens of the state in the name of electioneering campaign.

“In broad daylight, Jandor’s thugs fired guns at their hapless victims who ran for dear lives.”

However, the Lagos PDP spokesperson, Hakeem Amode, had accused the APC of sponsoring thugs against Jandor’s convoy.

Amode’s statement read in part, “The APC sponsored thugs in Surulere local government of Lagos state unleashed violence on persons and groups of people in the area ahead of the scheduled visitation of the PDP gubernatorial candidate visit to the ward on Thursday and Friday, in continuation of Jandor’s tour of the 245 wards in Lagos State.

“The hoodlums went to the Baale of Ojuoluwa in Empire area of the LGA to threaten him not to receive the entourage who was billed to pay him a courtesy visit.

“The gates leading to the entire empire area was locked and vehicular movement around the area disrupted.

“In the same vein, the canopy and chairs arranged at Iponri Housing Estate was violently destroyed by APC killer-thugs who were armed with dangerous weapons including guns and many of our members who were making the arrangements was wounded in the fracas.”

Our correspondent reached out to the Lagos State Police Command spokesperson, Benjamin Hundeyin, on Saturday for comments.

In a terse response to our correspondent’s inquiries, Hundeyin stated that nobody died but three were injured and no arrests had been made.

“Nobody dead. Three injured. No arrest yet,” Hundeyin wrote via text message.

The latest attack makes it the third one experienced by Jandor’s convoy in the last few days.

His campaign train had been attacked by thugs in Badagry, Ikorodu, Agege, Kosofe and Surulere, leaving some of his followers wounded and vehicles vandalised.