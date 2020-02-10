#PotholeTracker: The bariga road pothole by UNILAG gate can’t be a surprise if you are a Lagosian, it feels normal

This perhaps should no longer be a surprise. LUTH gate was once in a terrible condition until we intensified advocacy on the condition of the road, now we can see the result. A journey through the Bariga road section, which lead to UNILAG first gate would tell the story. It’s a state road, no doubt, but the condition of the road is not befitting given the pedigree of the university.

The road is pothole laden, the potholes slow down traffic leading to unnecessary gridlock. Not only that this section is bad, the entire stretch of bariga road has one pothole or the other at different sections.

We call on the Lagos state government to immediately address the situation of the road to avoid further deterioration.

