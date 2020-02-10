Naira Marley Twitter account hacked, danger of female Uber drivers, Strippers Scam | Funny tweets we saw from Nigerians today

Every day on the Nigerian internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we read their funny rants, opinions, perspectives on political and social issues, etc. Sometimes, they are just downright ridiculous.

Here are the ones we saw today:

Calm down, boxers never sure for you for valentine, you say na PS5 you want. — Omawunmi (@Blackdotmandy) February 10, 2020

Finding out that stripper poles spin itself & the strippers just hold on to it instead of spinning themselves around the pole is the grown up equivalent of finding out that Father Christmas isn’t real. I legit used to think those girls were superhuman acrobats….smh🤧 — UG (@UgwunnaEjikem) February 10, 2020

Client: I will get back to you Me: Please Swear — Famez Venom 👊🏽 (@Famez_vv) February 10, 2020

Female Uber: Sir please come and sit in front I don’t want the police to know I’m an Uber.

Me: Yes Ma! — A (@abbaTmakama) February 10, 2020