Nigerians lacking common sense, toxic friends, African parents kissing – here are the funny tweets we saw from Nigerians today

Every day on the Nigerian internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we read their funny rants, opinions, perspectives on political and social issues, etc. Sometimes, they are just downright ridiculous. Here are the ones we saw today:
Your name is MONICA and you’re not wicked
Is Yoruba a joke to you?
— Lamarr ❁ (@Kinglamarr___) February 7, 2020
Women don’t just clean your house my brother, they are looking for evidence to dump you.
— Royal ♔ Majesty (@Nobodyexx) February 7, 2020
Women don’t just clean your house my brother, they are looking for evidence to dump you.
— Royal ♔ Majesty (@Nobodyexx) February 7, 2020
Some girls are lonely and single because when their heart is saying Yes, their friends will be telling them “He is below your standard”😒
— Igbo Made (@chinemekalu_) February 7, 2020
When you are sitting alone and you hear somebody call your name, but you look round and find no one, don’t panic your village people just bought a new
microphone.
— Pogllins 🌍 (@Pog_llins) February 7, 2020
Seeing African Parents kiss is like once in a Lifetime opportunity. If you miss it, you missed it for life. 😭😭
— Duke of Africa (@Allezamani) February 7, 2020
Apart from BSc and HND programs, there should be another extra 2 years Program For Common sense, because Vast majority of Nigerian youths Don’t have it.
— Kings Okey Okafor (@Cesck_Ozil) February 7, 2020
Whenever she makes u angry, my brother don’t beat her,save ur energy. Just hide her make up bag, relax and watch God fight ur battle😂
— Queen preshiii (@Preshi__) February 7, 2020
Why do visitors pretend to be watching a serious channel on the Television immediately they see you coming with food ? 😂😂😂
— uncle kelechi † (@_igwilo) February 7, 2020
Nigerian girls will be buying things their boyfriends don’t need for Valentine’s. Did he tell you he doesn’t have boxers and singlet? Na so one go buy me expensive clipper one time.
— Samuel Mbah (@__Mbah) February 7, 2020
Leave a reply