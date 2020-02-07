Nigerians lacking common sense, toxic friends, African parents kissing – here are the funny tweets we saw from Nigerians today

Every day on the Nigerian internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we read their funny rants, opinions, perspectives on political and social issues, etc. Sometimes, they are just downright ridiculous. Here are the ones we saw today:

Your name is MONICA and you’re not wicked

Is Yoruba a joke to you? — Lamarr ❁ (@Kinglamarr___) February 7, 2020

Women don’t just clean your house my brother, they are looking for evidence to dump you. — Royal ♔ Majesty (@Nobodyexx) February 7, 2020

Some girls are lonely and single because when their heart is saying Yes, their friends will be telling them “He is below your standard”😒 — Igbo Made (@chinemekalu_) February 7, 2020

When you are sitting alone and you hear somebody call your name, but you look round and find no one, don’t panic your village people just bought a new

microphone. — Pogllins 🌍 (@Pog_llins) February 7, 2020

Seeing African Parents kiss is like once in a Lifetime opportunity. If you miss it, you missed it for life. 😭😭 — Duke of Africa (@Allezamani) February 7, 2020

Apart from BSc and HND programs, there should be another extra 2 years Program For Common sense, because Vast majority of Nigerian youths Don’t have it. — Kings Okey Okafor (@Cesck_Ozil) February 7, 2020

Whenever she makes u angry, my brother don’t beat her,save ur energy. Just hide her make up bag, relax and watch God fight ur battle😂 — Queen preshiii (@Preshi__) February 7, 2020

Why do visitors pretend to be watching a serious channel on the Television immediately they see you coming with food ? 😂😂😂 — uncle kelechi † (@_igwilo) February 7, 2020