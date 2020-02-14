Valentine prayer for single people, INEC and VAR – Here are the funny tweets we saw from Nigerians today

Every day on the Nigerian internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we read their funny rants, opinions, perspectives on political and social issues, etc. Sometimes, they are just downright ridiculous.

Here are the ones we saw today:

No strange number will call you today sis, put your phone back on silent lmao. Weyrey Dey expect delivery. — Pastor Ola ✨ (@Biisi96) February 14, 2020

Happy Valentine’s Day. May we not shed tears today cos this people have started peppering us since 5am. Only God can safe us today. 😂 — uncle kelechi † (@_igwilo) February 14, 2020

when you wear red today then you hear one deep voice for corner say “aboi, which ship you dey sail?” — wanchance wanopotuniti (@nazathegeneral) February 14, 2020

INEC is the Referee, Supreme Court is the VAR! Play like Messi, Dribble like Ronaldo, without VAR you’re just another Yakubu — Ayekooto (@DeeOneAyekooto) February 14, 2020

BREAKING:

INEC bars Diri from entering.. He can enter his parlor 😁😁😁 — GENERAL✨ ✨CBN Gov Akinsola Ak🇳🇬 (@cbngov_akin1) February 14, 2020