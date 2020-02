The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has declared the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Senator Duoye Diri, as the winner of the Bayelsa election.

The INEC Chairman, Mahmood Yakubu, who made this announcement on Friday at the INEC headquarters in Abuja said the certificate of return will be issued immediately to the winner. The announcement has stirred controversy on social media, with many pointing out how APC has been dealt fatal blows three times.