Peak Milk’s Unstoppable Para-powerlifters top the gold winners at Abuja World Cup

Peak Milk has once again demonstrated what nourishment with quality dairy nutrition can accomplish as the Nigerian Para-powerlifting Team emerged overall winners at the just concluded Abuja 2020 Para-powerlifting World Cup tournament, held between 5 – 7 February 2020. Having also served as qualifiers for the Tokyo 2020 Summer Paralympic Games, the championship ended with a winning streak for “The Unstoppables” as Nigeria clinched a total of 13 gold, 8 silver and 7 bronze medals.

Representing the Managing Director of FrieslandCampina WAMCO, makers of Peak Milk, the company’s Marketing Director, Chris Wulff-Caesar said the progression of this team is becoming evident each year, and in 2020, we can truly say that every sports-loving Nigerian is impressed with their results. We are all excited about the upcoming Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games and Peak will continue to inspire everyone to remain unstoppable through absolute nourishment for their bodies.”

At the end of the competition, Egypt and Brazil emerged first and second runners-up with 3 gold, 6 silver & 3 bronze medals and 3 gold, 2 silver and 2 bronze medals respectively.

Hosted by Her Excellency, Dr. (Mrs.) Aisha Muhammadu Buhari, the First Lady of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, the event had several Paralympians fiercely contest to represent their countries at the upcoming global tournament scheduled for August this year. In her opening speech, Mrs. Aisha Buhari emphasised the need for the athletes to surpass their previous records and work hard to achieve success.

Talented singer, songwriter, and music producer, Cobhams Asuquo, also charged the athletes to operate at Peak performance as they compete at the world stage. He urged them to look beyond their physical disabilities and focus on following their dreams to inspire others who can learn from their experiences.

The Paralympians had many reasons to look forward to each outing at the tournament as they were served Peak breakfast meals to begin their day on the right note and keep them nourished ahead of the day’s activities. Urging them to do their best, the foremost dairy brand has restated its confidence in the team to emerge tops at the forthcoming games.

 “Since we began our wonderful relationship with the Nigeria Para-powerlifting team, Peak has been committed to providing the right physical, mental, and emotional environment to encourage the athletes and we also hope Nigerians can learn from their resilience at emerging Peak position regardless of what challenges may come.” said Wulff-Caeser.

 

 

Tags: , , , ,

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may also like

Op-Ed Editor February 13, 2020

TECNO to sponsor a couple’s wedding reception to the tune of N1.5M Naira

Let’s take a quick stroll down TECNO’s Valentine memory lane. We will start from 2018 to 2020 and not go ...

Bernard Dayo February 13, 2020

See how Davido, Sauti Sol, Bebe Cool and more spent Guinness Football Night with Rio Ferdinand

Friday 31st January 2020; Football icon and Guinness Ambassador, Rio Ferdinand, threw football fans into a frenzy when he flew ...

Op-Ed Editor February 13, 2020

Come party with the book gang at the Lagos Bookhouse Party

The Lagos Bookhouse Party blends music, games, dance and other fun activities to make the ultimate book weekend. From Thursday ...

Sponsor February 10, 2020

Wigwe delighted about marathon success, increased competitiveness of athletes

The headline sponsors of the Access Bank Lagos City Marathon, Access Bank Plc. have expressed delight over the success of ...

Sponsor February 10, 2020

Access Bank, others sensitize thousands at Lagos Marathon

As part of its continued effort to create awareness on the spread of the Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV) and other ...

Sponsor February 10, 2020

NdaniTV’s Skinny Girl in Transit is back for a 6th season!

NdaniTV has confirmed that everyone’s favorite show, Skinny Girl in Transit will in fact be back for a 6th season! ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail