Peak Milk’s Unstoppable Para-powerlifters top the gold winners at Abuja World Cup

Peak Milk has once again demonstrated what nourishment with quality dairy nutrition can accomplish as the Nigerian Para-powerlifting Team emerged overall winners at the just concluded Abuja 2020 Para-powerlifting World Cup tournament, held between 5 – 7 February 2020. Having also served as qualifiers for the Tokyo 2020 Summer Paralympic Games, the championship ended with a winning streak for “The Unstoppables” as Nigeria clinched a total of 13 gold, 8 silver and 7 bronze medals.

Representing the Managing Director of FrieslandCampina WAMCO, makers of Peak Milk, the company’s Marketing Director, Chris Wulff-Caesar said the progression of this team is becoming evident each year, and in 2020, we can truly say that every sports-loving Nigerian is impressed with their results. We are all excited about the upcoming Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games and Peak will continue to inspire everyone to remain unstoppable through absolute nourishment for their bodies.”

At the end of the competition, Egypt and Brazil emerged first and second runners-up with 3 gold, 6 silver & 3 bronze medals and 3 gold, 2 silver and 2 bronze medals respectively.

Hosted by Her Excellency, Dr. (Mrs.) Aisha Muhammadu Buhari, the First Lady of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, the event had several Paralympians fiercely contest to represent their countries at the upcoming global tournament scheduled for August this year. In her opening speech, Mrs. Aisha Buhari emphasised the need for the athletes to surpass their previous records and work hard to achieve success.

Talented singer, songwriter, and music producer, Cobhams Asuquo, also charged the athletes to operate at Peak performance as they compete at the world stage. He urged them to look beyond their physical disabilities and focus on following their dreams to inspire others who can learn from their experiences.

The Paralympians had many reasons to look forward to each outing at the tournament as they were served Peak breakfast meals to begin their day on the right note and keep them nourished ahead of the day’s activities. Urging them to do their best, the foremost dairy brand has restated its confidence in the team to emerge tops at the forthcoming games.

“Since we began our wonderful relationship with the Nigeria Para-powerlifting team, Peak has been committed to providing the right physical, mental, and emotional environment to encourage the athletes and we also hope Nigerians can learn from their resilience at emerging Peak position regardless of what challenges may come.” said Wulff-Caeser.