Park dates in Lagos, Benin jazz – Here are the funny tweets we saw from Nigerians today

Every day on the Nigerian internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we read their rants, opinions, perspectives on political and social issues, etc. Sometimes, they are just downright ridiculous. Here’s a roundup of the best we saw today:

Anyways, park dates only work in functional societies, where parks are properly managed for public use, who wants to sit in a park in Lagos and get bitten by a snake or be joined by LAWMA “Ahn ahn daiz berry blast you’re drinking, you deedint bring for us?” — HIM FAMILY DON CARRY AMMMM (@larabillionaire) March 9, 2020

Uber driver, buying water: Madam, you want water? Me: No. Driver (muttering to himself): which kind human being go chop N100 puff puff finish, e no go drink water? Me: Dying at the backseat 😂😂😂😂 — Artwhore (@The_amakaa) March 9, 2020

Nigerian Bank Twitter: *tweets something creative, doing numbers* Someone under the tweet: “Ave bin trying to send money to anoda account, and it has left my account. But it haven’t reached the other account.” — Fu’ad. (@FuadXIV) March 9, 2020

no economy, no president, nigeria is just running on pure vibes — e. (@omohsefe) March 9, 2020

Y’all wanna drag me into a Benin jazz argument lmao…Chiamankwe! Oba wey dem don dey knack akpako since the 1880s dey steal ein finest gods dey go display for Oyibo people to laugh at, where was the jazz then? Na only local government e dey work for no be international one🤣 — UG (@UgwunnaEjikem) March 9, 2020