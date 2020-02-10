The YNaija Cover – 10th January

Nigerians on Twitter have reacted to the Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed’s request for a $500m to digitalize the Nigerian Television Authority (NTA) to enable it compete with big players in media industry globally.

The minister has sought the Nigeria Senate committee for Local and Foreign Loans for a sum of $500m out of President Muhammadu Buhari’s $29.96b loan request for funding critical infrastructure in the country.Mohammed explained that if the fund was approved, the NTA could be upgraded to enable it to send out signals that would be at par with CNN, “because we have the manpower and the technology.”